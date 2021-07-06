Samsung Galaxy F22 is a budget phone with a 90Hz AMOLED display and a 6000mAh battery

Samsung today launched yet another Galaxy F series device in the Indian market that offers a couple of premium features at an insanely affordable price. The new Galaxy F22 features a 90Hz AMOLED display, a massive 6,000mAh battery, and a respectable quad-camera setup, all for a starting price of just ₹12,499. Read on to learn more about the latest Samsung Galaxy F series device.

Samsung Galaxy F22: Specifications

Specification Samsung Galaxy F22 Dimensions & Weight 159.9 x 74.0 x 9.3mm

203g Display 6.4-inch HD+ AMOLED

90Hz refresh rate

600nits peak brightness

Infinity-U

Corning Gorilla Glass 5 SoC MediaTek Helio G80 RAM & Storage 4GB + 64GB

6GB + 128GB

microSD card slot (up to 1TB) Battery & Charging 6,000mAh

25W fast charging support

15W charger included Security Side-mounted fingerprint scanner

Face Unlock Rear Camera(s) 48MP ISOCELL GM2 primary camera

8MP ultra-wide camera, 123° FoV

2MP macro camera

2MP depth sensor Front Camera(s) 13MP selfie camera Port(s) USB Type-C

3.5mm headphone jack Audio Single bottom-firing speaker

Dolby Atmos support Connectivity Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

4G LTE Software One UI 3.1 based on Android 11 Colors Denim Blue

Denim Black

The Samsung Galaxy F22 packs a 6.4-inch HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with a peak brightness of 600nits, 90Hz refresh rate, and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is powered by MediaTek’s Helio G80 chip, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The phone features a triple-slot SIM tray with a dedicated microSD card slot for further expansion.

In the camera department, the Galaxy F22 features a quad-camera setup on the back, consisting of a 48MP ISOCELL GM2 primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera with a 123° FoV, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. Over on the front, it has a single 13MP selfie shooter. For connectivity, the phone features a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth support. It even includes a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and support for software-enabled Face Unlock.

Rounding off the hardware is a massive 6,000mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging — however, the Samsung Galaxy F22 ships with a 15W charger in the box. So, you’ll have to purchase the 25W charger separately if you want to charge the phone faster. In terms of software, the Galaxy F22 runs One UI 3.1 based on Android 11 out of the box.

Pricing & Availability

The Samsung Galaxy F22 is one of the most affordable phones that offer a high refresh rate AMOLED display. It starts at ₹12,499 for the 4GB/64GB model and goes up to ₹14,499 for the 6GB/128GB model. The device will be available in two colorways — Denim Blue and Denim Black — starting July 13th. It will be available through Samsung’s website, Flipkart, and select offline retail stores across India.