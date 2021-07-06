Samsung Galaxy F22 is a budget phone with a 90Hz AMOLED display and a 6000mAh battery
Samsung today launched yet another Galaxy F series device in the Indian market that offers a couple of premium features at an insanely affordable price. The new Galaxy F22 features a 90Hz AMOLED display, a massive 6,000mAh battery, and a respectable quad-camera setup, all for a starting price of just ₹12,499. Read on to learn more about the latest Samsung Galaxy F series device.

Samsung Galaxy F22: Specifications

SpecificationSamsung Galaxy F22
Dimensions & Weight
  • 159.9 x 74.0 x 9.3mm
  • 203g
Display
  • 6.4-inch HD+ AMOLED
  • 90Hz refresh rate
  • 600nits peak brightness
  • Infinity-U
  • Corning Gorilla Glass 5
SoCMediaTek Helio G80
RAM & Storage
  • 4GB + 64GB
  • 6GB + 128GB
  • microSD card slot (up to 1TB)
Battery & Charging
  • 6,000mAh
  • 25W fast charging support
  • 15W charger included
Security
  • Side-mounted fingerprint scanner
  • Face Unlock
Rear Camera(s)
  • 48MP ISOCELL GM2 primary camera
  • 8MP ultra-wide camera, 123° FoV
  • 2MP macro camera
  • 2MP depth sensor
Front Camera(s)
  • 13MP selfie camera
Port(s)
  • USB Type-C
  • 3.5mm headphone jack
Audio
  • Single bottom-firing speaker
  • Dolby Atmos support
Connectivity
  • Wi-Fi
  • Bluetooth
  • 4G LTE
SoftwareOne UI 3.1 based on Android 11
Colors
  • Denim Blue
  • Denim Black

The Samsung Galaxy F22 packs a 6.4-inch HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with a peak brightness of 600nits, 90Hz refresh rate, and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is powered by MediaTek’s Helio G80 chip, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The phone features a triple-slot SIM tray with a dedicated microSD card slot for further expansion.

Samsung Galaxy F22 Front and back in both colorways on white background

In the camera department, the Galaxy F22 features a quad-camera setup on the back, consisting of a 48MP ISOCELL GM2 primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera with a 123° FoV, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. Over on the front, it has a single 13MP selfie shooter. For connectivity, the phone features a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth support. It even includes a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and support for software-enabled Face Unlock.

Rounding off the hardware is a massive 6,000mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging — however, the Samsung Galaxy F22 ships with a 15W charger in the box. So, you’ll have to purchase the 25W charger separately if you want to charge the phone faster. In terms of software, the Galaxy F22 runs One UI 3.1 based on Android 11 out of the box.

Pricing & Availability

The Samsung Galaxy F22 is one of the most affordable phones that offer a high refresh rate AMOLED display. It starts at ₹12,499 for the 4GB/64GB model and goes up to ₹14,499 for the 6GB/128GB model. The device will be available in two colorways — Denim Blue and Denim Black — starting July 13th. It will be available through Samsung’s website, Flipkart, and select offline retail stores across India.

