Samsung’s new Galaxy F23 offers solid hardware at an affordable price tag

Samsung has just launched a brand new affordable smartphone in India. The new Galaxy F23 is a direct successor to the Galaxy F22 from last year and represents Samsung’s latest attempt at cracking the highly competitive budget smartphone segment in the region. The Galaxy F23 packs some serious hardware, including a 120Hz high refresh rate display, a faster chipset, updated cameras, and a big battery.

Samsung Galaxy F23: Specifications

Specification Samsung Galaxy F23 Dimensions and Weight 165.5 x 77.7 x 8.4mm

198g Display 6.6-inch FHD+ display

120Hz refresh rate

Waterdrop notch

Gorilla Glass 5 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 2x ARM Cortex-A77 @ 2.2GHz 6x ARM Cortex-A55 @ 1.8GHz

Adreno 619 GPU

8nm process RAM and Storage 4GB/6GB RAM

128GB flash storage

MicroSD card support Battery & Charging 5,000 mAh battery

25W fast charger (charger included) Rear Camera Primary: 50MP

Secondary: 8MP ultra-wide

Tertiary: 2MP macro Front Camera 8MP Ports USB Type-C port

3.5mm headphone jack Connectivity 5G

Bluetooth 5.0

Type-C port

WiFi 802.11.b/g/n/ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz) Other features Side-mounted fingerprint reader

Face unlock

Samsung Pay

Power Cool Software Android 12 with One UI 4.1 2 years of OS updates 4 years of security updates



The Galaxy F23 sports an updated design. It swaps the square camera module of the last model for a rectangular one and the textured back for a smooth one, lending the phone a more premium look. The front is covered by a 6.6-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The display is protected by Gorilla Glass 5, but Samsung doesn’t specify anywhere on its website whether it’s an AMOLED panel or an LCD — we’re inclined to believe it’s an LCD panel.

Under the hood, the Galaxy F23 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor, a step up from the MediaTek Helio G80 SoC on the Galaxy F22. The chipset is paired with 4GB/6GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB storage with microSD expansion support. The phone also has a heat dissipation system. Samsung calls it “Power Cool” technology, and it’s supposed to drive excessive heat away from the processor area to keep things running relatively cool during long gaming sessions and other intensive workloads.

The primary camera has been upgraded from a 48MP sensor to a new 50MP sensor. However, the 8MP ultra-wide and 2MP macro sensors are unchanged from the last model.

While last year’s model packed a massive 6,000mAh battery, the Galaxy F23 comes with a smaller 5,000mAh cell. The battery charges via a 25W fast charger.

Other notable highlights of the Galaxy F23 include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, face unlock, Samsung Pay support, and 5G support. On the software front, the phone runs Android 12 out of the box with One UI 4.1 on top. In addition, Samsung promises two years of OS updates and four years of security updates for the device.

Pricing & Availability

The Galaxy F23 comes in two colors — Aqua Blue and Forest Green — and will go on sale starting March 16 on Flipkart, Samsung’s website, and select retail stores. Pricing starts at ₹17,499 for the base 4GB/128GB model and goes up to ₹18,499 for the 6GB/128GB model. Samsung’s early bird offers bring the prices down to ₹14,999 and ₹15,999, respectively.