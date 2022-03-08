Here are all the new Samsung Galaxy F23 wallpapers

Samsung just launched an affordable Galaxy F series device in India — the Galaxy F23. The new mid-ranger brings several improvements over the Galaxy F22 from last year, including a 6.6-inch FHD+ 120Hz display, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 750G chipset, a 50MP primary camera, and a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. On the software front, the device runs Samsung’s latest custom Android skin, One UI 4.1, based on Android 12. The software release brings a bunch of new features to the device, along with a new set of wallpapers. We’ve managed to extract all the latest stock wallpapers that Samsung is shipping with the Galaxy F23, and you can check them out below.

Samsung Galaxy F23 wallpapers

Note that the wallpaper previews included in the following gallery are compressed. We recommend downloading the full-resolution files from the link below.

As you can probably tell, the Galaxy F23 is shipping with most of the same wallpapers that will debut with the Galaxy A53 sometime soon. However, there are two exceptions. If you’ve already downloaded the Galaxy A53 wallpapers that we shared recently, you can probably skip the Galaxy F23 wallpapers.

Download the Samsung Galaxy F23 wallpapers

The download link below contains full resolution versions of all the wallpapers shown above in WEBP format. All wallpapers have a 2408x 2408 resolution, making them great picks for any smartphone or tablet. However, the set includes one low-resolution wallpaper (1080 x 2408), which might not look great on high-resolution displays.

Download the Samsung Galaxy F23 wallpapers

If none of these new wallpapers catch your fancy, make sure you check out our list of the best wallpaper apps on Android for a large variety of other options. We can assure you that you’ll find something that elevates your home screen aesthetic.

Which of these new wallpapers are you going to use on your device? Let us know in the comments section below.