Samsung’s new Galaxy F series device features the Dimensity 700 and a 64MP triple camera setup

After announcing the Galaxy M52 5G in the Indian market yesterday, Samsung has now launched a new Galaxy F series device in the region. The Galaxy F42 5G is a successor to the Galaxy F41 from last year, which was the first phone in Samsung’s mid-range F series. The device offers a MediaTek Dimensity SoC, triple cameras, and a 90Hz display at a starting price of ₹20,999.

Samsung Galaxy F42 5G: Specifications

Specification Samsung Galaxy F42 5G Dimensions & Weight 167.2 x 76.4 x 9.0mm Display 6.6-inch FHD+

90Hz refresh rate SoC MediaTek Dimensity 700 RAM & Storage 6GB + 128GB

8GB + 128GB Battery & Charging 5,000mAh

15W fast charging support Security Side-mounted fingerprint scanner Rear Camera(s) Primary: 64MP

Ultra-wide: 5MP, 115° FoV

Depth: 2MP Front Camera(s) 8MP Port(s) USB Type-C

3.5mm headphone jack Connectivity 5G Supported bands: N1, N3, N5, N7, N8, N20, N28, N66, N38, N40, N41 and N78

4G/LTE

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth Software One UI 3.1 based on Android 11

The Galaxy F42 5G is a mid-range device that features a 6.6-inch LCD with a waterdrop-style notch and 90Hz refresh rate support, along with MediaTek’s Dimensity 700 SoC. The phone comes in two RAM/storage variants, 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB, and it features a 5,000mAh battery with 15W wired fast charging support.

The Galaxy F42 5G sports a square camera island on the back that houses a triple camera system. It includes a 64MP primary camera, a 5MP 115° FoV ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP depth sensor for portrait shots. Over on the front, the device has a single 8MP selfie shooter.

Like the recently launched Galaxy M32 5G and Galaxy M52 5G, the Galaxy F42 offers 5G support. However, it includes support for an additional 5G band, bringing the total up to 12. In addition, it features a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, 4G/LTE support, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. The phone also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

As with all recent Samsung phones, the Galaxy F42 5G runs One UI 3.1 based on Android 11 out of the box.

Pricing & Availability

The Samsung Galaxy F42 5G will be available for purchase on October 3rd during Flipkart’s upcoming Big Billion Days sale. As part of the sale, Samsung will offer the phone at an introductory price of ₹17,999 (~$243) for the 6GB + 128GB variant and ₹19,999 (~$270) for the 8GB + 128GB model. After the promotion ends, the device will retail for ₹20,999 (~$283) and ₹22,999 (~$310), respectively. The device will be available in two colors — Matte Aqua and Matte Black.