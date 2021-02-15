Samsung’s new Galaxy F62 has a humongous battery and powerful hardware

After multiple leaks and teasers, Samsung finally took the wraps off of its new Galaxy F62 in India today. Succeeding the Galaxy F41 of the last year, the latest entry in the Galaxy F series ups the ante with some impressive hardware in the lower-mid-range segment as it looks to challenge the current category dominators Xiaomi and Realme. The Galaxy F62 has a massive battery, a powerful processor, and capable camera hardware, which is sure to give the likes of Mi 10i and Realme X7 a run for their money.

Galaxy F62: Specifications

Specification Galaxy F62 Dimensions and Weight 163.9 x 76.3 x 9.5

218g Display 6.7-inch Super AMOLED

Full HD+

Gorilla Glass 3

420 nits brightness

Infinity-O, centered hole punch SoC Exynos 9825 Octa-core (tri-cluster) 11nm

Mali-G76 GPU RAM and Storage 6GB/8GB RAM

128GB

UFS 3.0

MicroSD card support Battery & Charging 7,000 mAh battery

25W fast charger (inside the box) Rear Camera Primary: 64MP Sony IMX682

64MP Sony IMX682 Secondary: 12MP ultra-wide angle

12MP ultra-wide angle Tertiary: 5MP bokeh

5MP bokeh Quarternary: 5MP macro

5MP macro 4K video recording Front Camera 32MP front Ports USB Type-C port

3.5mm headphone jack Connectivity 4G LTE

NFC

Bluetooth 5.0

Type-C port

WiFi 802.11.b/g/n/ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz) Security Side-mounted fingerprint reader Software Android 11 with One UI Core 3.1

The Galaxy F62 sports a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Full HD+ panel on the front covered under Gorilla Glass 3. It’s a 60Hz panel. On the back, you’ll a quad-camera setup, comprised of a 64MP Sony IMX682 sensor, a 12MP wide-angle camera, and 5MP depth and macro sensors. There’s a 32MP selfie camera on the front. The device also comes with the Single Take mode, introduced with the Galaxy S20 series lineup, which Samsung says can now take up to 10 photos and 4 videos.

The processing package is mighty powerful as well, with Samsung’s home-brewed Exynos 9825 octa-core SoC leading the charge, paired with Mali-G76 GPU, up to 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of UFS 3.0 flash storage.

However, it’s the massive 7,000mAh battery that grabs the headline here, and rightly so. Except for Samsung’s own Galaxy M51, you’ll not find any other smartphone in the mid-range segment that offers a battery this big. The Galaxy F41 already had a pretty big 6,000mAh battery, so Samsung pushing things even further with the Galaxy F62 is commendable. The battery charges via a 25W fast charger that comes bundled with the phone.

Other highlights of the Galaxy F62 include a 3.5mm audio jack, microSD card support, a side-mounted fingerprint reader, NFC, and wired reverse charging support. The phone runs Android 11 out-of-the-box with Samsung’s One UI Core 3.1 on top and supports Knox 3.7, Samsung Pay, and Quick Switch.

Pricing & Availability

The Samsung Galaxy comes in two variants. The base model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at ₹23,999 (~$330), while the top model, 8GBGB/128GB, will set you back ₹25,999 (~$344). The device comes in Laser Green, Laser Grey, and Laser Blue colors and will go on sale starting Feb 22 at 12 pm IST on Flipkart, Samsung.com, Reliance Digital, and select retail stores.