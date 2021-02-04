Samsung’s next Galaxy F series phone could have a massive 7000mAh battery

Samsung’s Galaxy F series is a relatively new entry in the Galaxy lineup, targeting the lower-mid-range spectrum and slotting below the Galaxy A and overlapping with the M series. So far, there has only been one device in the lineup, with the Galaxy F41 that launched in October last year leading the charge. But that’s soon going to change as Samsung is preparing to introduce a new smartphone in the lineup.

According to Ishan Agarwal, Samsung is gearing up to launch the next Galaxy F-series device in India. The device will be called Galaxy F62 and has a model number SM-E625f. A 6.7-inch Super AMOLED panel will be on the front of the phone, and a square module on the back will house a quad-camera array, the report says. The primary camera is said to be a 64MP sensor, but details about the remaining three sensors aren’t known yet. We don’t know which chipset the Galaxy F62 will come equipped with, but the leak does state there will be at least 6GB of RAM and 128GB flash storage.

The Galaxy F41 already had a massive 6,000mAh battery, but Samsung is going a step further this time around as the report says the Galaxy F62 will pack a gigantic 7,000 mAh battery. Finally, the leak reveals the Galaxy F62 will feature a 32MP selfie camera on the front, come in Green and Blue colors and run Android 11 with One UI 3.1 out-of-the-box.

For reference, the Galaxy F41 featured a 6.4-inch AMOLED display, Exynos 9611 SoC, a triple camera with a 64MP primary sensor, a 6,000mAh battery, and up to 6GB RAM and 128 storage.

Details about pricing, charging support, chipset, and other specs of the Galaxy F62 remain under wraps for now. So is the design. But there will likely be more info coming out, including more specs and possibly renders, leading up to the official launch.

Featured image: Galaxy F41