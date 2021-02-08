Samsung Galaxy F62 with a massive 7,000 mAh battery is coming next week

Last week, we learned that Samsung was gearing up to launch the next smartphone in the Galaxy F series in India. As per the leak, the upcoming mid-range smartphone would be called the Galaxy F62 and had a model number SM-E625f. The leak also revealed some of the smartphone’s key specifications, including battery, display, and storage. What remained a mystery was the chipset and the actual launch date. But that changes today as Samsung has gone ahead and confirmed it’s launching the Galaxy F62 next week.

Ahead of the official launch, a teaser for the Galaxy F62 has gone live on Flipkart, giving us our first look at the overall design and confirming its launch date. The Galaxy F62 is launching on February 15, and it will pack the 7nm Exynos 9825 chipset. This is the same chipset that powered the Galaxy Note 10. The Exynos 9825 is plenty powerful for the mid-range by 2021 standards, so there’s nothing to worry about as far as the device performance is concerned. The only thing that puts it at a disadvantage to the likes of Mi 10i and Realme 7 is the lack of 5G support as it’s a 4G chip.

Coming to the design, the Galaxy F62 looks strikingly different from its predecessor. It features a square camera module, instead of rectangular, and no longer has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner — likely replaced by a side-mounted or in-display reader. It also looks more premium than its plastic predecessor, with a glossy back and more pronounced corners.

As for pricing, Samsung’s press release mentions the device will be priced between ₹20,000 and ₹25,000, putting the device head to head against the Mi 10i, Moto G 5G, and Realme X7 5G in the mid-range segment.

The Flipkart teaser didn’t reveal other specifications of the Galaxy F62. However, according to the previous leak, the Galaxy F62 will pack in a massive 7,000 mAh battery along with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, a 64MP primary camera, and a 32MP selfie shooter.