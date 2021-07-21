Samsung will let you trade in two phones for its next-gen foldables

Smartphone manufacturers giving customers the option of trading in an old smartphone for one of their new devices isn’t new. But how about trading in two of them? Samsung seems to be molding a new strategy for the launch of its upcoming folding smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Z Flip 3. Instead of letting you hand over one, the company is giving you the option to exchange two of your old smartphones to get an additional discount.

The information was spotted on a reservation link that Samsung published for the Z Fold 3 and the Z Flip 3. As spotted by Android Police, the webpage lets users add two smartphones for trade-in, although this offer might be limited to U.S. customers only. By trading two devices, it is expected that one can get either of the upcoming foldable smartphones at a better deal. At the same time, customers can get rid of their old devices, knowing that they would be (hopefully) disposed of via an environmentally safe process. Apart from the trade-in discount, Samsung has also announced that customers who reserve either of the two smartphones will also gain access to exclusive offers, including 12 months of free Samsung Care+ and a special pre-order offer.

The Galaxy Unpacked event is scheduled for August 11th at 10AM ET/ 7AM PT, where Samsung is expected to launch the new Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3. The two smartphones will go on to be the company’s latest offerings in the foldable space. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is expected to feature the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC with up to 16GB of RAM and a 7.6-inch foldable display. The Z Flip 3, on the other hand, will have a flip design with a folding 6.9-inch display. We are also expecting the company to launch its next-gen Galaxy Watch 4 series that will be running on a new platform powered by Google’s Wear OS and the new Galaxy Buds 2 true wireless earphones at the event.