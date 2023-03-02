With Samsung looking to improve the overall quality of its next foldable phone, the durability of its upgraded hinge may be examined further.

According to Korean news outlet The Elec, Samsung is reportedly in the process of beginning the final durability test of the new water drop hinge for the Galaxy Fold 5 (via 9to5Google). Apparently, the test will revolve around discovering whether or not the Galaxy Fold 5's new hinge can withstand a 200,000-fold test. This initial test appears to be based on "basic usage" and it's being estimated that the Fold 5's new hinge could have a 300,000 folding limit.

Furthermore, it also looks like Samsung is hoping for the hinge to still have around 85% of its strength by the 200,000-fold mark.

Samsung's next Fold was rumored back in January to be in development with a new "water drop hinge." As it currently stands, the Galaxy Fold 4, when folded, has a slight gap toward the hinge where the two screens do not touch. This is because the Fold 4 uses a "U-shape" hinge over the new water drop design the Korean OEM is looking to implement. With the new hinge, both screens should gently rest against one another, creating a fold that brings the Fold 5 more in line with a book. Also, this would work well for the wear-and-tear the display could experience through the constant folding and unfolding nature of the device.

However, as 9to5 points out, this initially suggested goal of having the Fold 5 survive 200,000 folds is significantly under the 400,000 folds of the Oppo Find N2 and Find N2 Flip. Additionally, The Elec reports that the change to the hinge could benefit the overall thickness of the device. Currently, the Fold 4's hinge is around 15.8mm in thickness while this new water drop hinge could lower it to around 14mm or less.

Lastly, it was also previously hinted that the upcoming Galaxy Fold 5's hinge could fold 360 degrees. Samsung Display has showcased a new "Flex In & Out" prototype that could possibly enable the Fold 5 to fold inward and outward.

Source: The Elec

Via: 9to5Google