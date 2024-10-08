Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 $1399 $1899 Save $500 The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is the pinnacle of mobile productivity, and our favorite way to run Windows games on the go thanks to its big foldable AMOLED display. With a massive $500 discount, it's the cheapest it's ever been. $1399 at Amazon

Foldable phones are not usually cheap, but Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days are here to give you some huge savings on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, which is down to the lowest price we've ever seen. Right now, you can get this powerful foldable at a huge $500 discount, making this the absolute best time to buy this stunning piece of tech.

With a large 7.6-inch display, top-tier performance, and a thinner design than its predecessor, this is the ultimate foldable smartphone, so seeing it for such a low price is an opportunity you shouldn't miss.

What we love about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

Foldable phones may have been around for a while, but they are still very much new, and they're the pinnacle of smartphone technology right now, which is why they can be so expensive. And Samsung has made the Galaxy Z Fold 6 one of the best options around, with top-tier performance thanks to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy, 12GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of storage, though the biggest discount here is for the 256GB model.

That fantastic performance and the big screen make this a fantastic phone for productivity, so if you're multi-tasking on the go, this is the phone for you. Samsung has polished the experience to near perfection, making this one of the best foldable phones out there, even if you consider the ones you can't get in the United States.

And if you like the idea of playing Windows games on the go, this big screen is also the best way to enjoy your games using Winlator, an emulator that lets you play Windows games easily on your phone. You have plenty of space for the game and the controls, plus everything will look fantastic on this AMOLED screen. Of course, there's still plenty you can do with Android, too, and being able to switch between a standard smartphone display and the big 7.6-inch canvas makes this an extremely versatile device.

You also get pretty good cameras here to handle your photos and video, and Smasung has refined the designed to make it thinner and more symmetrical, so this is easily the best Samsung foldable yet, one one of the very best you can buy. If the $1,900 price tag was a bit hard to swallow, you can get it for just $1,400 right now, which is on par with a lot of standard slab phones while offering a whole lot more than those. You won't want to miss this deal!