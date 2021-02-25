One UI 3.1 goes live for the Samsung Galaxy Fold and Galaxy Note 10 series

One UI lovers, rejoice! Samsung has begun rolling out new updates for the Galaxy Fold and the Galaxy Note 10/Note 10 Pro. The three are the latest additions to the steadily growing list of devices from the Korean OEM that have received One UI 3.1. For reference, the Galaxy Note 10 series picked up its Android 11 update in the form of One UI 3.0 back in December last year, while the Galaxy Fold got the same treatment a few weeks later. About a week ago, Samsung promised it would kick off the stable One UI 3.1 rollout for these devices very soon. Making good on its promise, the company has now begun rolling out the much-awaited update in select regions.

As reported by SamMobile, the global 4G version of the Galaxy Note 10 (model number SM-N970F) and its “Plus” variant (model number SM-N975F) are receiving the new update in Germany in the form of software version N97xFXXU6FUBD. Apart from bringing in all the One UI 3.1-specific changes, the new build also bumps the Android security patch level (SPL) to March 2021.

In a similar manner, the One UI 3.1 update is rolling out for the global Galaxy Fold variant, the SM-F900F model to be precise, via software version F900FXXU4EUBF. The update is currently available in France, although the delivery process is expected to be scaled up in the coming weeks.

We should see One UI 3.1 roll out in more countries over the coming days and weeks. While you may try to fiddle with the software update section of your phone to skip the waiting queue and grab the update right now, using XDA’s in-house tools like Samloader or Frija makes it a lot easier to download the new build directly from Samsung’s update server.