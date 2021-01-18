Samsung Galaxy Fold gets updated to Android 11 with One UI 3.0

Samsung has been amazing us with the timeliness of its updates ever since it announced One UI 3.0 based on Android 11. Besides targeting its current generation flagships, the Korean OEM has also shown a similar enthusiasm for its legacy flagship offerings like the Galaxy Note 10 and the Galaxy S10 series. Since then, these smartphone owners from all across the world began wondering when they would start to receive the update. Now, the first widely available foldable smartphone from Samsung – the Galaxy Fold is getting a taste of the Android 11 in select regions.

Samsung Galaxy Fold XDA Forums

As reported by Sammobile, the One UI 3.0-flavored Android 11 update for the Galaxy Fold is available for both the 4G and the 5G variants. The global 4G variant (model number SM-F900F) is receiving the firmware version F900FXXU4DUA1, which is currently rolling out to users in India, France, and the UAE. On the other hand, if you have the 5G model (SM-F907B), you should expect the update in the form of software version F907BXXU4DUA1.

The update brings all of the new features released in Android 11 to the Galaxy Fold, along with the Android security patches for January 2021. Samsung has not incremented the bootloader version (v4), though, which makes it possible to revert back to an older Android 10-based firmware though manual flashing.

In case you haven’t received the update notification on your device yet, you can head over to the Software Update section in the Settings app to check if the new build is available for your device or not. Power users can even download the Odin-flashable firmware right now using one of the community-developed tools. Samsung is expected to release the One UI 3.0 update for the Galaxy Fold in other markets in the coming weeks but, as of now, the company has released no concrete timeline regarding the same.