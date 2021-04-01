Samsung Galaxy Fold and Galaxy S9 receive updates with April 2021 security patches

Another month is in the books which means it’s time for a new Android security patch update. Unsurprisingly, Samsung is leading the race, as the company has already delivered the April 2021 security patches to a bunch of Galaxy devices, including the Galaxy S21, Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy S20 FE, Galaxy S10, and more. Now the Galaxy Fold and the Galaxy S9 lineup are getting the same treatment.

Tagged with the version number G96xFXXUFFUC6, the new firmware for the Galaxy S9 series is intended for the Exynos 9810-powered global variants of the regular S9 (model number SM-G960F) and the S9+ (model number SM-G965F). The OTA is currently rolling out in the DBT region, which is the Korean OEM’s internal code for Germany. For the Galaxy Fold, it’s the 4G variant (model number SM-F900F) that’s getting the update in the form of software version F900FXXU4EUCF in France.

We have yet to locate the complete changelog for these builds, but the software version numbers are sufficient to conclude that there are some additional improvements apart from the obvious bump in the Android security patch level. The bootloader version, however, remains unchanged in both cases, which means a software-based downgrade is theoretically possible.

If you own a Galaxy Fold or a Galaxy S9/S9+ and reside in the aforementioned regions, keep an eye out for the OTA notification. As is usually the case with staged software rollouts, however, it might take several days before the update is rolled out to everyone so don’t worry if you’re not seeing any update prompt on your device just yet. You can also manually check for the update by heading to Settings > Software updates, or just bite the bullet and directly download the new firmware package for your phone from the company’s update server using tools like Samsung Firmware Downloader.

Source: SamMobile (1, 2)