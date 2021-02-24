Samsung will give you 100 days to try a Galaxy foldable

If you’re unsatisfied with your Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G or Z Flip 5G, Samsung will give you even more time to return it. The company is extending the return period to 100 days for its newest foldable phones. That means you can use either device for over three months before deciding to keep it.

Samsung’s prior return window for its foldable devices was 15 days, so the extension is quite significant. The extended return policy is apparently part of Samsung’s new “Buy and try” program, which is launching today.

“This new initiative will help consumers try and see if a foldable device is right for them, as part of Samsung’s commitment to making foldable devices more accessible for everyone,” Samsung said in a statement to The Verge.

The new program is apparently promotional and will run until April 1. Consumers who purchase the Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G or Z Flip 5G after the April 1 date will seemingly be stuck with the non-promotional 15-day return window. If you were on the fence about purchasing one of Samsung’s foldable devices, now is the time to do it.

Foldable devices are a tough sell in a market where mid-range options are becoming increasingly popular, and increasingly abundant. The Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G retails for $1,999, which isn’t a price point most people can afford. Still, extending the return period for its latest foldable devices is a clever way to convince those who were on the fence to take the plunge.

Samsung stumbled out of the gate with its first Galaxy Fold, but the company rebounded in a big way with the Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Z Flip. The company has proven that it’s possible to make a really good foldable device. Now, it’s just a matter of convincing consumers at large that the foldable smartphone is the future—starting with a more attractive return policy.