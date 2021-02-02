Samsung launches the Galaxy M02 in India to take on Xiaomi’s Redmi 9A
Samsung on Tuesday announced a new budget smartphone in India. The Galaxy M02 is the second installation in the entry-level Galaxy M0 series and succeeds the Galaxy M01 from last year. The smartphone is primarily aimed at first-time smartphone buyers and offers modest hardware at a very low price point.

Samsung Galaxy M02: Specifications

SpecificationGalaxy M02
Dimensions and Weight
  • 9.6 mm
  • 206g
Display
  • 6.5″ HD+ LCD
  • Waterdrop notch
SoCMediaTek Processor (unspecified)
RAM and Storage
  • 2GB/3GB RAM
  • 32GB flash storage
  • MicroSD card expansion support
Battery & Charging5,000 mAh battery
Rear Camera
  • Primary: 13MP main camera
  • Secondary: 2MP macro sensor
Front Camera5MP selfie shooter
Other Features
  • 3.5mm headphone jack
  • Dual SIM
  • Bluetooth 4.2
  • 4G LTE
  • Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/
  • Micro USB (USB 2.0)
  • Face Unlock
Android VersionAndroid 10 with One UI

The Galaxy M02 features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop notch on the front and a textured plastic back. It weighs 206g and is 9.1mm thick. On the inside, the device is powered by an unnamed MediaTek chipset, paired with either 2GB or 3GB RAM and 32GB flash storage, which is expandable via a microSD card. The device features a dual-camera setup on the back, comprised of a 13MP primary shooter and a 2MP macro sensor. There’s a 5MP front shooter for the selfie needs.

The Galaxy M02 packs a 5,000 mAh battery, up from 4,000mAh on its predecessor. It comes running Android 10 out-of-the-box with One UI on top (Samsung didn’t specify which version, but we can presume it is OneUI Core and not the full One UI experience). In India, the Galaxy M02 will compete directly against the Redmi 9A, which offers similar hardware at the same price point. The phone doesn’t offer a fingerprint scanner, but you do get Face Unlock.

Pricing & Availability

The Samsung Galaxy M02 starts at ₹6,999 (~$96), but it will be available at an introductory price of ₹6,799. The phone comes in three colors: Black, Grey, and Red and will go on sale from Amazon India, Samsung India’s online store, and offline stores.

