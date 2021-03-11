Samsung Galaxy M12 has a 90Hz display, 6,000mAh battery, and an affordable price tag

Hot on the heels of the Galaxy A32 launch in India earlier this month, Samsung is back with yet another smartphone. The company has just refreshed its budget-friendly Galaxy M series with the launch of the Galaxy M12. The Galaxy M12 is a direct successor to the Galaxy M11 and offers several notable improvements over its forerunner, including a 90Hz display, a 6,000mAh battery, and more memory on the base variant. With competitive specification and pricing, Samsung is pushing hard to give Xiaomi’s recently launched Redmi Note 10 some much-needed competition in the budget segment.

Galaxy M12: Specifications

Specification Galaxy M12 Dimensions and Weight 164.0 x 75.9 x 9.7mm

221g Display 6.5-inch LCD

1600 x 720 (HD+)

90Hz screen refresh rate SoC Exynos 850: 4 x Cortex-A55 @ 2.0GHz and 4 x Cortex-A55 @ 1.6GHz 8nm

ARM Mali-G52 GPU RAM and Storage 4GB/6GB RAM

64GB/128GB flash storage

MicroSD card support Battery & Charging 6,000 mAh battery

15W fast charger (inside the box) Rear Camera Primary: 48MP ISCOCELL HM2

Secondary: 8MP ultra-wide

Tertiary: 5MP depth sensor

Quarternary: 2MP macro Front Camera 8MP Ports USB Type-C port

3.5mm headphone jack Connectivity 4G LTE

Bluetooth 5.0

Type-C port

WiFi 802.11.b/g/n/ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz) Security Side-mounted fingerprint reader Software One UI 3.1 Core with Android 11

The Galaxy M12 features a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display with a 90Hz screen refresh rate and is the most affordable Samsung phone yet to offer a high refresh rate panel. Under the hood, the phone is powered by the home-brewed 8nm Exynos 850 chipset, paired with 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage. The back of the phone houses a quad-camera setup comprised of a 48MP ISOCELL HM2 primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide shooter, a 5MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro lens.

A 6,000mAh battery keeps the show running and you also get a 15W charger inside the box. On the software front, the Galaxy M12 comes running the latest One UI 3.1 Core based on Android 11. Other highlights of the phone include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, a 3.5mm audio jack, dual SIM support, and a microSD card slot.

Pricing & Availability

The Galaxy M12 comes in two variants: 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB. The base model is priced at ₹10,999, while the top model is priced at ₹13,499. As a limited introductory offer, users paying with ICICI credit or debit card can avail up to ₹1000 cashback. The Galaxy M12 will go on sale starting March 18 from Amazon India, Samsung.com, and select retail chains.