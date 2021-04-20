Android 11 with One UI 3.1 arrives unofficially on the Samsung Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M30

One UI 3.1 looks to be the best version of Samsung’s custom Android skin yet. With a number of new productivity features and several UI/UX enhancements, the Korean OEM’s flavor of Android is looking better than ever. If that has you excited, then you’ll be happy to know that you can flash an unofficial port of the One UI 3.1-based Android 11 firmware right now on the Samsung Galaxy M20 and the Galaxy M30, courtesy of XDA Senior Member VDavid003.

Dubbed as “TreeUI+,” the One UI 3.1 port is based on the Exynos-powered Samsung Galaxy S20’s G980FXXS6DUBA build of Android 11, and it requires your Galaxy M20 or Galaxy M30 to have TWRP installed before you can flash it. If the name of the ROM sounds familiar, it’s because the same developer previously ported Android 11 with One UI 3.1 to the Galaxy A7/A8/A8+ 2018 under the “TreeUI” moniker. The updated version of the port not only supports all these devices but also comes with a plethora of fixes as mentioned below:

Headphone jack fully fixed

Probably fixed AROMA freezes

Added Photo and Video editor

Fixed S Notes

Fixed WiFi QR codes

Removed Super Fast Charging, only left Fast charging in place, since we don’t have Super Fast Charging

Added experimental VoLTE

Added Dual Messenger

Fixed booting on non-treble Canadian and Korean A8

Since this is a port, we are expected to see some features work while others do not. For instance, the stock Samsung Camera app is still broken. Face unlock and the torch intensity control are buggy as well. Regardless, you’ll be getting a lot of new goodies in the latest One UI build, so if you’re interested, download it below.

Download TreeUI+ based on Android 11: Galaxy M20 ||| Galaxy M30

It’s common for us to see vanilla AOSP ports created for various smartphones, but this is something entirely different. Both the Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M30 debuted with Samsung Experience 9.5 on top of Android 8.1 Oreo, hence the One UI 2.0 release based on Android 10 was their second major Android OS update. There’s no guarantee the devices will get further major software updates from Samsung, which is exactly why the unofficial Android 11 port with One UI 3.1 is quite a significant aftermarket development for the owners of the Galaxy M20/M30.