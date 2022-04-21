Samsung Galaxy M21 gets a taste of Android 12 with One UI 4.1 update

After updating its flagship lineup, Samsung has been hard at work rolling out One UI 4.1 to its budget and mid-range smartphones. Earlier this month, the Galaxy A52 4G and Galaxy M62 picked up the stable One UI 4.1 update, followed by the Galaxy A32 5G and Galaxy M31 a week later. The latest to get the One UI 4.1 goodness is the original Galaxy M21.

According to reports on Samsung Community, Samsung has started rolling out the stable One UI 4.1 Core update based on Android 12 to the Galaxy M21 (SM-M215F). The update weighs about 2GB and, among other changes, also brings April 2022 security patches. It’s currently rolling out to users in India in the form of software version M215FXXU2CVCC. Note that the device in question receiving the update is the original Galaxy M21 (released in 2020). The Galaxy M21 2021 edition (SM-M215G) hasn’t received the Android 12 update yet.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

Screenshot credit: Samsung Community member PratikGoswamiPM

For those wondering about One UI Core, it’s essentially a stripped-down version of One UI that Samsung ships on its budget smartphones. One UI Core 4.1 will likely miss out on some of the features available in the full-fledged One UI 4.0/4.1 experience.

How to get the update?

Samsung Galaxy M21 owners can look forward to receiving the new update in the coming days. To manually check, head to Settings > Software update. If you want to skip the wait, you can grab the new release directly from Samsung’s Firmware Update Server (FUS) and flash it manually on your Galaxy device.

What’s new in this One UI 4.1-based Android 12 update?

Color palette Customize your phone with unique colors based on your wallpaper. Your colors will be applied to menus, buttons, backgrounds, and apps throughout your phone

Privacy One UI 4.1 offers strong privacy protection to make sure your personal information doesn’t fall into the wrong hands,

Permission info at a glance See when each app accesses sensitive permissions such as Location, Camera, or Microphone in Permission usage. You can deny permissions for any apps you don’t feel comfortable with

Camera and microphone indicators Keep prying eyes and ears away. A green dot will appear in the upper right corner of the screen when any app is using the camera or microphone. You can also use quick panel controls to temporarily block all apps from using the camera or microphone.

Approximate location Keep your exact location private. You can set apps that don’t need to know exactly where you are to only have access your general area.

Day or night at a glance Have a friend on the other side of the world! It’s easier to see if it’s a good time to contact them. The dual clock widget now shows different background colors for each city depending on whether it’s day or night.

Switch from texts to calls Texting not cutting it? Tap the person’s name at the top of the conversation to see their details or start a voice or video call.

More search results in Messages Now you can search your messages for photos, videos, web links, and more. The results are all filtered so you can jump right to what you’re looking for.

Easier search in My Files Find the file you’re looking for, even if there’s a typo or the name doesn’t match exactly. The Recent files area has also been expanded to help you quickly locate files you’ve used or received recently.

Enhanced Edge panels Keep your current app in view while using edge panels. Blurring has been removed to help you see more at once.

Resizable picture-in-picture If a floating video is getting in the way, pinch your fingers together to make it smaller. Want to see more? Spread your fingers apart to make it bigger.

Quick access to pop-up window options For easier multitasking, you can pin the window options menu to the top of the window to make it easier to access.



Source: Samsung Community