Stable One UI 3.1 update goes live for the Samsung Galaxy M21 in India

Samsung’s One UI 3.1 update train is running at full steam. Over the past weeks, the company has delivered the One UI 3.1-based update to more than a dozen Galaxy devices, including the Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy M51, Galaxy A50, Galaxy A70, Galaxy A80, and more. Having delivered the latest version of One UI to most of its premium flagships and mid-range lineup, the company has now turned its attention towards budget-friendly smartphones. Earlier this month we saw Samsung rolling out the stable One UI 3.1 update to the Galaxy M31 and now the Galaxy M21 is getting the same treatment.

Samsung has begun rolling out the stable One UI 3.1 Core update to the Galaxy M21. Several Galaxy M21 owners in India have confirmed receiving the update. The update carries build number M215FXXU2BUC8 and is 964.16MB in size. Besides bumping the One UI version, the software package also includes March 2021 security patches. There’s no change to the underlying Android version as the Galaxy M21 already received Android 11 via One UI 3.0 update back in January.

One UI 3.1 isn’t as massive a jump the way One UI 3.0 was from One UI 2.5. Still, the Galaxy M21 owners can look forward to many useful improvements, including the new Eye comfort shield, updated camera app, new editing tools, and more. To learn more about all the new features and improvements in One UI 3.1, check out our in-depth review.

If you own a Galaxy M21 and reside in India, keep an eye out for the OTA notification. As is usually the case with staged software rollouts, however, it might take several days before the update is rolled out to everyone so don’t worry if you’re not seeing any update notification on your device just yet. You can also manually check for the update by heading to Settings > Software updates. So far, the One UI 3.1 software rollout has only gone live in India, but it’s only a matter of time before we see the new software making its way to other markets.