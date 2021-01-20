Samsung Galaxy M31 is getting its Android 11 update with One UI 3.0

Samsung kicked off the One UI 3.0 public beta program for the Galaxy M31 back in December 2020. As per the Android 11 update schedule released early last month, the company had planned to release the stable version of the software to the smartphone starting March 2021, while other budget and mid-range devices were scheduled to receive the update much later. It seems like Samsung has just completely disregarded the One UI 3.0 update roadmap it shared earlier because the Korean OEM has already started rolling out Android 11 to the Galaxy M31 via stable channel.

Samsung Galaxy M31 XDA Forums

The ending of the public beta testing phase was announced in the Samsung Members app first and has since been confirmed by multiple users. As reported by PiunikaWeb, both beta participants and regular users across India have reported receiving the stable Android 11 update since yesterday. The build number of the new firmware is M315FXXU2BUAC, which is now rolling out in Vietnam as well.

Additionally, the update also brings the Android security patches for January 2021 for the Galaxy M31. For existing beta users, the One UI 3.0 update comes in around 400MB in size, while regular device owners are receiving a much larger (nearly 1.9GB) OTA package. As Samsung’s announcement says, this update is rolling out to beta testers before it officially arrives for others. So if you have been enrolled in the One UI 3.0 beta program on your smartphone, you should be able to download stable Android 11 before everyone else.

For those of you who don’t wish to wait for the update, you can always download the update package using one of our community-developed tools and flash it manually. Samsung has recently been at the top of its game when it comes to releasing updates and we expect the company to roll out Android 11 for more devices in the coming weeks.