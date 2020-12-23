Samsung opens an Android 11 beta with One UI 3.0 for the Galaxy M31

Back in October, Samsung kicked off the One UI 3.0 beta program for its flagship Galaxy S20 series. The update brought all the new features introduced in Android 11 to the devices, along with some minor improvements to Samsung’s own Android skin. Shortly thereafter, the program was extended to the Galaxy Z Fold 2, Z Flip 5G, S10, and Note 10 series. And now, after the update started rolling out to a number of devices via stable channel, the Galaxy M31 has made it to the beta-list, making it the first mid-range Samsung smartphone to get a taste of Android 11.

According to a recent post on Samsung’s Community forums, the One UI 3.0 beta program is now publicly available for the Galaxy M31 (model number SM-M315F) in India. Matter of fact, those who registered for the beta have already started receiving the beta version of Samsung’s latest software update on their devices. The first One UI 3.0 beta build for the Galaxy M31 is carrying version number M315FXXU2ZTLH, and it comes with the Android security patches for December 2020.

In case you have a Galaxy M31 and want to give One UI 3.0 beta a try, you can register for the beta program by heading over to the Samsung Members app and tapping on the One UI beta banner. On the following screen, tap on the enroll button and wait a few minutes for the app to process your enrollment. After that, head over to the software update section in your device settings and tap on check for updates to download the open beta release.

Do note that participation in the program requires a Samsung account, which you can create by heading over to this website. We hope that the Galaxy M31 beta program will be extended to a few other regions, albeit we don’t have any information on the release timeline for the same.

Thanks to Samsung Community member ØMSūbhâsh for the screenshots!