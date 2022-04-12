Stable One UI 4.1 update brings Android 12 to the Samsung Galaxy M31

After delivering the latest One UI 4.1 updates to the Galaxy A52 4G and the Galaxy M62 last week, Samsung is expanding the software rollout to one more device. The Galaxy M31 is the latest in the line to receive the stable One UI 4.1 update based on Android 12.

As reported by several users on the Samsung India Community, the Korean OEM has started rolling out the Android 12 update to its popular 2020 mid-ranger. Given that the Galaxy M31 skipped the One UI 4.0 update (just like the Galaxy M62 did), this is an even bigger update for device owners than merely an upgrade from 4.0 to 4.1. The release carries software version M315FXXU2CVCE. Along with a jump to Android 12, the new software package also includes the March 2022 security patches.

At this time, the stable One UI 4.1 update is only rolling out in India (for the INU CSC to be precise), but we expect Samsung to expand the rollout to more markets in the coming weeks. Since this is a major Android version bump, it is advised to use a Wi-Fi connection to download the 2GB OTA update. Existing beta participants, however, should get a comparatively smaller OTA package. Notably, the bootloader version remains unchanged, which means downgrading to Android 11 is still possible.

If you want to see if the Android 12-based One UI 4.1 update is available for your Galaxy M31 already, you can go to your device settings and manually check for an update. Those living outside of India (or those with a Galaxy M32 running the One UI 4.1 beta) may need to wait a little bit longer for the stable Android 12 update to arrive, but hopefully refreshing over the next few days will show that the OTA has come in. If you get the update, be sure to let us know down in the comments.

Source: Samsung Community India