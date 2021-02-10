Android 11 update with One UI 3.0 goes live for the Samsung Galaxy M31s

After rolling out a stable Android 11 update based on One UI 3.0 to the Galaxy M31 last month and to the Galaxy A51 and XCover Pro earlier this month, Samsung is back again with the latest Android update for one more smartphone. The Galaxy M31s has begun receiving stable Andriod 11 update with One UI 3.0 in select markets.

The Galaxy M31s update carries build version M317FXXU2CUB1 and also includes the latest February 2021 security patches. As per Samsung’s update server changelog, the stable rollout kicked off on Feb 8, with the update currently being pushed to the Galaxy M31s owners in Russia, Ukraine, Poland, and Morrocco. Other markets, including India, have yet to receive the new update.

This is a massive update. The Galaxy M31s users can look forward to so many exciting features, including all the standard Android 11 features such as Chat Bubbles, one-time permissions for location and microphone, Smart Device controls, Conversation Notifications, and more. Meanwhile, the One UI 3.0 specific changes include a revamped notification shade, new system animations, improvements to Always-on Display and Lock screen, updated system apps, and much more.

As mentioned above, the Android 11 update has only gone live in Russia, Ukraine, and a couple of other European countries at the time being. It should be arriving in other markets in the coming weeks.

The Galaxy M31s is a slightly upgraded version of the Galaxy M31. It was launched in July last year, offering a 6.5-inch AMOLED display, Exynos 9611 SoC, a quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor, and a 6,000mAh battery with a 25W fast charger. It was launched with Android 10 with One UI 2.1 on top. Except for few changes, it’s pretty much identical to the Galaxy M3o in terms of internal hardware.

According to Samsung’s One UI 3.0 update roadmap, the Galaxy M31s was supposed to receive the Android 11 update in March 2021. It’s good to see Samsung beating the expectations and rolling out the update ahead of schedule.