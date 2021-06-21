Samsung Galaxy M32 with 6,000mAh battery, 64MP camera launched in India

Samsung today launched the Galaxy M32 in India, featuring some significant upgrades over the Galaxy M31s from last year. The new phone packs a 90Hz FHD+ AMOLED display, an updated SoC, and a refreshed design. Here’s everything you need to know about the latest budget phone from Samsung.

Samsung Galaxy M32: Specifications

Specification Samsung Galaxy M32 Display 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED

Infinity-U display

Peak brightness: 800nits

Gorilla Glass 5 SoC MediaTek Helio G80

ARM Mali G52 GPU RAM & Storage 4GB+64GB

6GB+128GB

microSD card slot (up to 1TB) Battery & Charging 6,000mAh

25W fast charging support

15W charger included Security Side-mounted fingerprint scanner Rear Camera(s) 64MP primary camera

8MP ultra-wide camera

2MP macro camera

2MP depth sensor Front Camera(s) 20MP selfie camera Port(s) USB Type-C port

3.5mm headphone jack Audio Single bottom-firing speaker Connectivity Dual-band Wi-Fi

Bluetooth Software OneUI 3.1 based on Android 11

The Samsung Galaxy M32 features an updated design, with a square camera module in the top left corner and an Infinity-U display over on the front. Although I’m not a fan of Samsung’s decision to revert back to an Infinity-U display, I do appreciate the fact that it now offers 90Hz refresh rate support. The FHD+ Super AMOLED panel is slightly smaller than the one on last year’s model, measuring 6.4-inch diagonally. However, it now offers a better peak brightness of 800nits, compared to 420nits on the Galaxy M31s.

On the inside, the Galaxy M32 packs MediaTek’s Helio G80 SoC, which features an ARM Mali G52 GPU. It’s paired with either 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of storage. In the camera department, the phone packs a 64MP primary camera, which is hard to come by on a device in this price category. It’s paired with an 8MP wide-angle camera, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. Over on the front, the phone features a 20MP selfie shooter.

Samsung has retained the massive 6,000mAh battery on the new model, and it still supports 25W fast charging. Sadly though, the phone comes with a 15W charger in the box, so you’ll have to purchase a 25W fast charger separately. In terms of connectivity, the Galaxy M32 features a USB Type-C port for charging and data syncing, a 3.5mm headphone jack, dual-band WiFi, and Bluetooth support. It even features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. On the software front, the Galaxy M32 runs OneUI 3.1 based on Android 11 out of the box.

Pricing & Availability

The Samsung Galaxy M32 is priced at ₹14,999 for the 4GB+64GB base variant and ₹16,999 for the 6GB+128GB model. The phone will be available in two colors — Black and Light Blue — and it will go on sale via Amazon.in, Samsung, and key retail stores starting June 28th. Early buyers will be able to get their hands on the device for as low as ₹13,749 and ₹15,749 using ICICI bank credit and debit cards.