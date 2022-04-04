The new Samsung Galaxy M33 is an affordable 5G phone with a 120Hz high refresh rate display

Following the launch of three new Galaxy A series devices in India late last month, Samsung has now launched a new Galaxy M series device in the region. The new Galaxy M33 is a budget-friendly 5G phone featuring the Exynos 1280 SoC, a 6.6-inch 120Hz LCD panel, and a massive 6,000mAh battery. It’s a significant improvement over the Galaxy M32 from last year, offering better performance, a high refresh rate display, a quad-camera setup, and an updated design.

Samsung Galaxy M33: Specifications

Specification Samsung Galaxy M33 Dimensions & Weight 165.4 x 76.9 x 9.4

215g Display 6.6-inch FHD+ TFT

1080x2408p

120Hz refresh rate

Gorilla Glass 5 SoC Samsung Exynos 1280 RAM & Storage 6GB + 128GB

8GB + 128GB Battery & Charging 6,000mAh

25W wired fast charging support Security Side-mounted fingerprint scanner Rear Camera(s) Primary: 50MP, f/1.8

Ultra-wide: 5MP, f/2.2

Macro: 2MP, f/2.4

Depth: 2MP, f/2.4 Front Camera(s) 8MP, f/2.2 Port(s) USB Type-C

3.5mm headphone jack Audio Single bottom-firing speaker Connectivity 5G

4G LTE

Bluetooth 5.1

802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (dual-band) Software One UI 4.1 based on Android 12

XDA-Developers VIDEO OF THE DAY

The new Samsung Galaxy M33 packs the 5nm octa-core Exynos 1280 chip, coupled with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The device features a large 6.6-inch FHD+ TFT display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a waterdrop-style notch for the 8MP selfie camera. Over on the back, the phone features a quad-camera setup housed in a square camera island in the top right corner. It consists of a 50MP primary camera, a 5MP ultra-wide camera, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor.

In addition, the Galaxy M33 features a USB Type-C port for charging and data syncing, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Connectivity options include 5G support, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.1, and 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac dual-band Wi-Fi. On the software front, the Galaxy M33 runs the latest version of Samsung’s custom skin, One UI 4.1, based on Android 12.

Pricing & Availability

The Samsung Galaxy M33 will go on sale in India starting April 8. The device will be available in two RAM/storage variants, which are priced as follows:

6GB+128GB: ₹18,999 (~$252)

8GB+128GB: ₹20,499 (~$272)

Both models will be available in two color options — Mystique Green and Deep Ocean Blue.