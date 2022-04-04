The new Samsung Galaxy M33 is an affordable 5G phone with a 120Hz high refresh rate display
April 4, 2022 5:25am Comment

The new Samsung Galaxy M33 is an affordable 5G phone with a 120Hz high refresh rate display

Following the launch of three new Galaxy A series devices in India late last month, Samsung has now launched a new Galaxy M series device in the region. The new Galaxy M33 is a budget-friendly 5G phone featuring the Exynos 1280 SoC, a 6.6-inch 120Hz LCD panel, and a massive 6,000mAh battery. It’s a significant improvement over the Galaxy M32 from last year, offering better performance, a high refresh rate display, a quad-camera setup, and an updated design.

Samsung Galaxy M33: Specifications

Specification Samsung Galaxy M33
Dimensions & Weight
  • 165.4 x 76.9 x 9.4
  • 215g
Display
  • 6.6-inch FHD+ TFT
  • 1080x2408p
  • 120Hz refresh rate
  • Gorilla Glass 5
SoC Samsung Exynos 1280
RAM & Storage
  • 6GB + 128GB
  • 8GB + 128GB
Battery & Charging
  • 6,000mAh
  • 25W wired fast charging support
Security Side-mounted fingerprint scanner
Rear Camera(s)
  • Primary: 50MP, f/1.8
  • Ultra-wide: 5MP, f/2.2
  • Macro: 2MP, f/2.4
  • Depth: 2MP, f/2.4
Front Camera(s) 8MP, f/2.2
Port(s)
  • USB Type-C
  • 3.5mm headphone jack
Audio Single bottom-firing speaker
Connectivity
  • 5G
  • 4G LTE
  • Bluetooth 5.1
  • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (dual-band)
Software One UI 4.1 based on Android 12
XDA-Developers VIDEO OF THE DAY

The new Samsung Galaxy M33 packs the 5nm octa-core Exynos 1280 chip, coupled with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The device features a large 6.6-inch FHD+ TFT display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a waterdrop-style notch for the 8MP selfie camera. Over on the back, the phone features a quad-camera setup housed in a square camera island in the top right corner. It consists of a 50MP primary camera, a 5MP ultra-wide camera, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor.

Green and blue Samsung Galaxy M33 on white background

In addition, the Galaxy M33 features a USB Type-C port for charging and data syncing, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Connectivity options include 5G support, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.1, and 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac dual-band Wi-Fi. On the software front, the Galaxy M33 runs the latest version of Samsung’s custom skin, One UI 4.1, based on Android 12.

Pricing & Availability

The Samsung Galaxy M33 will go on sale in India starting April 8. The device will be available in two RAM/storage variants, which are priced as follows:

  • 6GB+128GB: ₹18,999 (~$252)
  • 8GB+128GB: ₹20,499 (~$272)

Both models will be available in two color options — Mystique Green and Deep Ocean Blue.

Tags IndiaSamsungSamsung Galaxy M33

About author

Pranob Mehrotra
Pranob Mehrotra

A Literature and Linguistics graduate with a keen interest in everything Android. When not writing about tech, Pranob spends most of his time either playing League of Legends or lurking on Reddit.

Load Comments