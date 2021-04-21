Samsung Galaxy M40, Galaxy Tab Active 3, Galaxy A31, and Moto G Stylus 2020 receive stable Android 11 update

Amidst all of the talk about Android 12, some people forget that OEMs are still working on updating their smartphones to Android 11. Samsung, for example, has upgraded a bunch of Galaxy devices to Android 11 with the company’s own One UI 3.1 skin on top in the last few months. Now, three more Samsung devices – the Galaxy M40, Galaxy Tab Active 3, and the Galaxy A31 – are now receiving the same treatment across the globe. Along with them, the Moto G Stylus (2020) has also started receiving its stable Android 11 update in the US.

Samsung Galaxy M40

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 675-powered Samsung Galaxy M40 was originally launched with Android Pie. The One UI 2.0 skin with Android 10 landed on the phone back in March 2020. Samsung is now rolling out the second major update to the phone in the form of One UI (Core) 3.1, which also brings in the April 2021 security patches. The OTA, tagged as M405FDDU2CUD2, is live in India at the time of reporting.

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 3

Samsung has also started the rollout of the Android 11 update with One UI 3.1 for the Galaxy Tab Active 3. The “Active” tag is usually reserved for the rugged lineup, and the Exynos 9810-powered tablet is not an exception. Bearing version number T57xXXU3BUD5, the Android 11 firmware ships with the slightly old March 2021 security patchset. As reported by SamMobile, the update is currently available for the LTE variant of the tablet (model number SM-T575) in Switzerland.

Samsung Galaxy A31

The Android 11 update for the Galaxy A31 comes in the form of software version A315NKSU1CUD3. The new build also bumps the Android security patch level to April 2021. The initial rollout is so far limited to South Korea, albeit other regions are expected to get the OTA soon.

Moto G Stylus (2020)

Launched back in February 2020, the Moto G Stylus features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ display, a 4,000mAh battery, a triple-camera setup, and of course – a stylus. The European variant of this phone, AKA the Moto G Pro has already received the stable Android 11 update, and now the US model is getting the sweet treat as well. The build number of the Android 11 release is RPR31.Q1.56-9 and it comes with the February 2021 security patches.

