Samsung Galaxy M42 5G launches in India with Snapdragon 750G and Android 11
Today, Samsung has launched its cheapest 5G smartphone in India, the Galaxy M42 5G. From the looks of it, this device is a rebrand of the Galaxy A42 5G that was launched in October 2020 globally but not in India. The only changes are increased numbers for the RAM.

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G: Specifications

SpecificationSamsung Galaxy M42 5G
DesignPrism Dot Black, Prism Dot Grey
Dimensions & Weight
  • 164.3 x 75.8 x 8.6mm
  • 193g
Display
  • 6.6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED
  • Infinity-U display
SoCQualcomm Snapdragon 750G
RAM & Storage
  • 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage
  • 8GB + 128GB
  • microSD card slot (up to 1TB)
Battery & Charging
  • 5000mAh
  • 15W Adaptive Fast Charging
SecurityUnder-display fingerprint scanner
Rear Camera(s)
  • Primary: 48MP, f/1.8, ISOCELL GM2
  • Secondary: 8MP, f/2.2, ultrawide
  • Tertiary: 5MP, f/2.4, depth
  • Quarternary: 5MP, f/2.4, macro
Front Camera(s)20MP, f/2.2
SoftwareAndroid 11 with One UI 3.1

While the Galaxy A42 5G gave decent competition to devices like the OnePlus Nord and the Pixel 4a 5G in regions like the USA, the delayed release of the Galaxy M42 5G and the intense competition in markets like India make it a difficult sell. Further complicating matters is the state of 5G in India, which is non-existent so far and unlikely to be commercially available for a few more years, robbing the phone of a practical USP and letting it boast of it only on paper.

Nonetheless, that doesn’t take away from the fact that the Galaxy M42 5G is Samsung’s cheapest 5G phone in India. The Snapdragon 750G is a capable processor, and the 5000 mAh battery should allow the phone to last for long. The rear camera is headed by the 48MP ISOCELL GM2 sensor that can also do 4K30fps video recording. The phone also comes with Samsung Knox and Samsung Pay (NFC) support. Samsung is also bumping up the software on the phone to Android 11 with One UI 3.1 out of the box.

Pricing and Availability

The Galaxy M42 5G is available in Black and Gray colors, starting at ₹21,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant and ₹23,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant. The phone will be available on Samsung.com, Amazon.in, and select retail stores from May 1 onwards. Samsung is also giving consumers a discount of ₹2,000 as an introductory offer.

