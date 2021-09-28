Samsung’s latest mid-ranger features a 120Hz AMOLED display, triple cameras, and the Snapdragon 778G

In August this year, we got our first look at two upcoming Samsung Galaxy M series devices — the Galaxy M32 5G and the Galaxy M52 5G. Soon after that, Samsung launched the Galaxy M32 5G in the Indian market. The device offered MediaTek’s Dimensity 720 5G SoC, a 6.5-inch HD+ display, a 48MP quad-camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery for a starting price of ₹18,999. Samsung has now launched the more premium Galaxy M52 5G in the region, and it offers significantly better hardware for a starting price of ₹29,999.

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G: Specifications

Specification Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Dimensions & Weight 164.2 X 76.4 X 7.4mm

173g Display 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED

120Hz refresh rate SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G RAM & Storage 6GB + 128GB

8GB + 128GB Battery & Charging 5,000mAh

25W fast charging support Security Side-mounted fingerprint scanner Rear Camera(s) Primary: 64MP

Ultra-wide: 12MP

Macro: 5MP Front Camera(s) 32MP Port(s) USB Type-C Connectivity 5G Supported bands: N1, N3, N5, N7, N8, N20, N28, N40, N41, N66, N78

4G/LTE

Bluetooth

Wi-Fi

NFC Software One UI 3.1 based on Android 11

The Samsung Galaxy M52 5G packs a Qualcomm SoC instead of a MediaTek chip like the Galaxy M32 5G. It features the mid-range Snapdragon 778G 5G, paired with either 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage. On the display front, the Galaxy M52 5G is a big step up from the Galaxy M32 5G. Instead of an HD+ LCD, it features a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate support.

Although the Galaxy M52 5G features fewer cameras than the Galaxy M32 5G, it includes better sensors. It has a 64MP primary camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a 5MP macro camera on the back, along with a 32MP selfie shooter on the front. In terms of connectivity, the phone offers support for 11 5G bands, 4G/LTE, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. It also includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

Like the Galaxy M32 5G, Samsung has included a 5,000mAh battery on the Galaxy M52 5G. However, it offers better fast charging support. While the M32 only supported 15W wired fast charging, the M52 supports 25W wired fast charging. On the software front, the device runs One UI 3.1 based on Android 11 out of the box.

Pricing & Availability

The Samsung Galaxy M52 5G will go on sale in India during Amazon’s upcoming Great Indian Festival sale. The device will be available for a special introductory price of ₹26,999 (~$365) for the 6GB/128GB variant and ₹28,999 (~$392) for the 8GB/128GB variant during the sale. Following that, it will be available for ₹29,999 (~$405) and ₹31,999 (~$432), respectively. The phone comes in two colorways — Icy Blue and Blazing Black.