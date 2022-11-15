Samsung has been working hard to deliver the sweet delight of One UI 5 to its smartphones across various price brackets. After updating the Galaxy Tab S8 series and the Galaxy XCover 6 Pro to Android 13, the Korean OEM has now begun rolling out One UI 5.0 to the Galaxy M32 5G and Galaxy M52 5G in multiple regions, giving the same update treatment to these mid-range phones.

Coming in at over 2GB in size, the update bumps the software version to M326BDDU4CVK1 (for the Galaxy M32 5G) / M526B[R]XXU1CVJ7 (for the Galaxy M52 5G) and also brings along November 2022 security patches. In terms of new features, the release adds a plethora of UI enhancements, improvements to stock apps, and many other under-the-hood changes. Notably, this update doesn't bump the bootloader version, meaning power users can still downgrade to previous software versions after installing the OTA.

The update is currently rolling out to Galaxy M52 5G users in parts of Europe and India, while the Galaxy M32's update is limited to India only. It's unclear when the release will be made available in other countries. But given that the rollout has begun in at least a few places earlier than expected, we'll hopefully see it spread even further the following days.

In case you haven’t received the OTA prompt on your phone yet, you can head over to the Software update section in the Settings app to check if the update is available for your device or not. You can also grab the stable One UI 5.0 release directly from the company’s Firmware Update Server (FUS) and flash it manually on your Galaxy device.

Launched in late September last year, the Galaxy M52 5G is an upper mid-range smartphone from Samsung, packing a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate support, Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G octa-core SoC, triple cameras, up to 8GB of RAM, and a 5,000 mAh battery with 25W wired fast charging. The Galaxy M32 5G comes with a quad camera setup, MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC, and features an LCD instead of an AMOLED panel. Both phones were launched with Android 11 with One UI 3.1 on top.

