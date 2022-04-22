Samsung’s latest mid-ranger packs MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, a 120Hz AMOLED display and 108MP main camera

Today Samsung expanded its mid-range smartphone portfolio in India with the launch of the Galaxy M53. The new model joins the recently announced Galaxy A53 and Galaxy A33 and delivers a feature-packed experience at a reasonable price point.

Galaxy M53: Specifications

Specification Galaxy M53 Dimensions and Weight NA Display 6.58-inch sAMOLED+

FHD+

120Hz refresh rate

Gorilla Glass 5 SoC Mediatek Dimensity 900 2x ARM Cortex-A78 @up to 2.4GHz 6x ARM Cortex-A55 @up to 2GHz

ARM Mali-G68 MC4 GPU

TSMC 6nm process RAM and Storage 6GB/8GB RAM

128GB flash storage Battery & Charging 5,000 mAh battery

25W fast charging support (charger not included in the box) Rear Camera Primary: 108MP f/1.8

Secondary: 8MP f/2.2

Tertiary: 2MP depth camera

Quaternary: 2MP macro camera Front Camera 32MP Ports USB Type-C port

3.5mm headphone jack Connectivity 5G

Bluetooth 5.x

Type-C port

WiFi 802.11.b/g/n/ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz) Security Side-mounted fingerprint reader Software Android 12 with One UI 4.1 2 years of OS updates 4 years of security updates



XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

The Galaxy M53 features a 6.58-inch super AMOLED+ display on the front with a 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top. It’s powered by MediaTek’s mid-range Dimensity 900 chipset, paired with 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB storage. You get a quad-camera system on the back, featuring a 108MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and two 2MP macro and depth sensors.

Over on the front, there’s a 32MP selfie shooter. All of this is backed by a large 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. However, as we have seen with the Galaxy A53 and other recent Galaxy phone launches, Samsung doesn’t include the charger inside the box. On the software front, the Galaxy M53 ships with One UI 4.1 based on Android 12. Samsung promises two years of OS updates and four years of security updates.

Other notable highlights of the Galaxy M53 include a side-mounted fingerprint reader, 5G support, Dolby Atmos, and a vapor cooling chamber to keep thermals in check.

Pricing & Availability

The Galaxy M53 starts at ₹26,499 for the 6GB/128GB model and goes up to ₹28,499 for the 8GB/128GB model. ICICI credit card owners can avail ₹2,500 off on both variants. The phone will go on sale on Amazon India, Samsung.com, and leading retail outlets starting April 29.