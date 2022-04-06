Here are all the wallpapers from the upcoming Samsung Galaxy M53

After launching the Galaxy M33 in India earlier this month, Samsung is gearing up to launch another Galaxy M series device — the Galaxy M53. Although the company hasn’t shared any details about the smartphone so far, recent leaks suggest that it will feature the same design as the Galaxy M33, the MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, and a 5,000mAh battery with 25W wired fast charging support. Although we’re not sure when Samsung will officially lift the covers off the Galaxy M53, we’ve managed to get our hands on the new wallpapers that will ship with the phone. If you’re looking for new wallpapers to give your current home screen setup a visual refresh, check out the section below for all the new wallpapers.

Samsung Galaxy M53 wallpapers

It’s worth noting that the Galaxy M53 won’t come with a completely new set of wallpapers. The device shares some wallpapers with the recently launched Galaxy A33, Galaxy A53, Galaxy A33, and Galaxy M33. Here’s what the common wallpapers look like:

You can download the full-resolution files of these wallpapers, along with a couple of extras by following the link below.

Download the Galaxy A33, A53, M23,& M33 common wallpapers

Along with these wallpapers, the Galaxy M53 will come with one unique static wallpaper (shown below).

The device will also feature a new live wallpaper. Check it out by clicking on the video embedded below.

You can download all of the Galaxy M53 wallpapers, including the unique static and live wallpapers, by following the link below.

Download the Galaxy M53 wallpapers

Note that the wallpaper previews shown above are compressed and they might not scale well on your device. We recommend downloading the full-resolution 2400x2400p files by following the aforementioned download links. If none of these new wallpapers catch your fancy, make sure you check out our list of the best wallpaper apps on Android for a variety of other options.