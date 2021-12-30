Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Fold are the latest to get the stable One UI 4 update with Android 12

Samsung has been doing a phenomenal job at distributing the One UI 4 software to its vast portfolio of Galaxy devices. Over the past few days, the Korean OEM has delivered the Android 12-based update to more than a dozen models, including the Galaxy S20, Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy S20 FE, Galaxy S10, and more. Now, two more Galaxy devices are joining the club. Samsung has started seeding the stable One UI 4 update to the Galaxy Fold and the Galaxy Note 10 family in select regions.

The One UI 4 rollout is currently underway for the Exynos 9825-powered global variants of the Galaxy Note 10, Note 10 Plus, and the Note 10 Plus 5G. The update is tagged with the build number of N97xxXXU7GULD and it carries Android security patches for December 2021. So far, the stable Android 12 build has only gone live in the AUT region (which is the codename of Switzerland in Samsung’s nomenclature), but it’s only a matter of time before we see the new software making its way to other markets.

Samsung is also pushing a fresh update to the 4G variant of the original Galaxy Fold that finally brings Android 12 to the foldable. The update is identified by the build number F900FXXU6GUL9 and it comes with the December 2021 security patches. At the time being, the One UI 4 update has only gone live in France. Samsung will probably expand the rollout to more markets in the coming weeks.

If you own a Galaxy Note 10 or a Galaxy Fold, keep an eye out for the OTA notification. As is usually the case with staged software rollouts, however, it might take several days before the update is rolled out to everyone, so don’t worry if you’re not seeing any update notification on your device just yet. You can also grab the new release directly from the company’s Firmware Update Server (FUS) and flash it manually on your Galaxy device.