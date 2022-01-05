Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite and Galaxy A72 receive stable One UI 4 update based on Android 12

Samsung has been working hard to deliver the sweet delight of Android 12 to its smartphones in the form of One UI 4. After seeding the latest iteration of One UI for its current and legacy flagships, the Korean OEM has now started updating the mid-rangers one by one. Ahead of the schedule it previously laid out, Samsung is rolling out the stable Android 12 update to the Galaxy A72. The Galaxy Note 10 Lite has also picked up its One UI 4 update.

Samsung Android 12 Tracker: Here are all the official One UI 4.0 stable and beta builds to download and install

Galaxy A72

As reported by SamMobile, the One UI 4 update for the Galaxy A72 is currently rolling out to users in Russia in the form of software version A725FXXU4BULA. The new build is meant for the SM-A725F variant of the phone and it comes with a bit old December 2021 Android security patches. In case you haven’t received the update notification on your device yet, you can head over to the Software Update section in the Settings app to check if the update is available for your device or not. Samsung is expected to release the update in other markets in the coming weeks but, as of now, the company has released no official information regarding the same.

Samsung Galaxy A72 XDA Forums

Galaxy Note 10 Lite

Samsung is also rolling out the stable Android 12 build with One UI 4 to the Galaxy Note 10 Lite (model number SM-N770F). Unlike the Galaxy A72, the new update for the Galaxy Note 10 Lite is rolling out first in the XEF region, which is Samsung’s codename for France. The build can be identified by the firmware version N770FXXU8FUL7. Interestingly, it ships with the latest January 2022 security patches.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite XDA Forums

As usual, the OTA for major Android updates are rolling out in batches, so you might have to wait a couple of days before the update notification pops up on your device. However, if you’re accustomed to manual flashing, then you can skip the waiting queue by following our tutorial on Samsung Galaxy firmware flashing.