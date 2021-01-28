Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite, Galaxy M21, and Galaxy F41 get updated to Android 11 with One UI 3.0

In the past, software updates from Samsung have lagged many months behind the official release of a new Android OS version. Luckily, the Korean OEM nowadays seems to be speeding up its release cycle a lot. The company has already upgraded a bunch of devices from its portfolio to Android 11 with One UI 3.0, while the Galaxy Tab S7 even received a sweet treat of One UI 3.1. Three more phones, the Galaxy F41, Galaxy M21, and the Galaxy Note 10 Lite have now picked up their stable Android 11 updates across the globe.

Samsung Galaxy F41

Launched back in October 2020, the Galaxy F41 features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ sAMOLED display, a massive 6,000mAh battery, and a triple-camera setup. There is no doubt that the Android 11 update now makes this device even more attractive to prospective buyers. The OTA, tagged as F415FXXU1BUAC, is currently available in India and it comes with January 2021 security patches.

Samsung Galaxy M21

Talking about the Galaxy M21, the Android 11 update for the phone comes in the form of software version M215FXXU2BUAC. The new build also bumps the Android security patch level to January 2021. The initial rollout is limited to India, albeit other regions should get the OTA soon.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite

The “Lite” tag is reserved for the affordable flagship segment, and the Galaxy Note 10 Lite is not an exception. Offering the premium S Pen experience, this phone was launched less than a year ago with One UI 2.0 on top of Android 10. Samsung has now brought the goodness of One UI 3.0 to the device via software version N770FXXU7DUA8. The update is currently available in the XEF region, which is Samsung’s code for France.

The updates for the aforementioned devices are rolling out in batches, but you can skip the queue and download the new firmware packages directly from the Samsung update server using one of the community-developed tools. Thanks to the unchanged bootloader version in all the cases, users should be able to downgrade to Android 10 if they want, though we would still advise caution before doing so.