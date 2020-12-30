Samsung Galaxy Note 10’s One UI 3.0 stable update with Android 11 is starting to roll out

As 2020 nears its grand finale, Samsung has something special in store for the Galaxy Note 10 owners: the sweet treat of Android 11. According to the update schedule released at the beginning of this month, the Korean OEM had planned to release the stable version of One UI 3.0 to the Galaxy Note 10 lineup starting January 2021. However, much to the surprise of device owners, the Android 11 update for the Exynos 4G and 5G variants of the Galaxy Note 10 is now live across a number of European countries.

The Exynos 9825-powered global variants of the regular Galaxy Note 10 (model number SM-N970F) and its “Plus” sibling (model number SM-N975F) are receiving the new update in Germany in the form of software version N97xFXXU6ETLL. The 5G variant of the latter (model number SM-N976B) has also joined the roster, albeit its update with software version N976BXXU6ETLL is available for download in the AUT and PHE regions, which are Samsung’s code for Switzerland and Spain, respectively. The new builds pack in all the new features Google introduced in Android 11, along with several notable One UI specific changes from Samsung.

As expected, the new firmware brings along the December 2020 Android security patches. There is no change in the bootloader version, though, which means software-based downgrading is possible in theory.

We should see the One UI 3.0 OTA pops up in more countries over the coming days and weeks. While you may try to fiddle with Samsung Smart Switch to skip the waiting queue and grab the update right now, XDA community-developed tools like Frija or Samloader make it a lot easier to download the new build directly from the company’s update server. In case you are planning to perform a manual flashing, do note that the aforementioned builds are not compatible with the Snapdragon Note 10 variants, i.e. the US and Canadian models.