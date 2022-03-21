Samsung’s on a roll, brings One UI 4.1 to the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy S21 FE

Samsung is in no mood to slow down its One UI 4.1 rollout. The company has already brought the latest iteration of its custom Android skin to a range of Galaxy devices, including the Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Z Fold 3, and the Galaxy S21. Now, two more devices are joining the ranks, as Samsung has started rolling out the newest version of One UI based on Android 12 to the Galaxy Note 20 series and the Galaxy S21 FE in select regions.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20

The One UI 4.1 rollout is currently underway for the Exynos 990-powered global variants of the Galaxy Note 20 4G, Note 20 5G, and the Note 20 Ultra 5G. The update is tagged with the build number N98xxXXU3FVC5, and it carries Android security patches for March 2022. So far, the One UI 4.1 build has only gone live across Europe, but it’s only a matter of time before we see the new software making its way to other markets.

XDA Forums: Samsung Galaxy Note 20 || Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

Samsung is also rolling out the One UI 4.1 update to the Galaxy S21 FE with March 2022 security patches. Unlike the Galaxy Note 20 series, the new update is rolling out first for the US carrier-locked variant of the device (model number SM-G990U). The build can be identified by the firmware version G990USQU2CVC3, and it is currently available for T-Mobile, Spectrum Mobile, and Xfinity Mobile users.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE XDA Forums

According to the official changelog, the aforementioned builds are free from any kind of Game optimizing service (GOS) related throttling out of the box. Samsung didn’t increment the bootloader version in this update, hence power users can still downgrade to a compatible release if they want.

If you own a Galaxy Note 20 or a Galaxy S21 FE, keep an eye out for the OTA notification. As is usually the case with staged software rollouts, it might take several days before the One UI 4.1 update is rolled out to everyone, so don’t worry if you do not see any update notification on your device. You can also grab the new release directly from the company’s Firmware Update Server (FUS) and flash it manually on your Galaxy device.

