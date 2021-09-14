Pick up a Samsung Galaxy Note 20 or Note 20 Ultra at their lowest price yet

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra has been around for a while now, and as you might expect, flagship specifications typically command a premium price tag. The Galaxy Note 20 launched at $999 in the US, while the Note 20 Ultra launched at $1,399. Now you can pick up either of these devices at their lowest prices ever on Amazon by $50 each. Currently, you can buy the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 for just $749.99, and the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra for just $899.99. Those are some significant savings, especially when compared to their original launch prices.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series was the last flagship release of Samsung’s in 2020, and the Note 20 Ultra was considered by many to be one of the best smartphones of the year. Stellar specifications, an included S-Pen for note-taking and drawing, and in general just everything you could ever really want in a smartphone. What’s more, these are the Qualcomm variants too, so you get the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ in both of these devices, not the Exynos 990.

If I’m honest, the regular Galaxy Note 20 probably isn’t worth the money, and you’re better off upgrading to the Note 20 Ultra if you’re going to pick up one of these devices. In contrast to the Galaxy Note 20, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra seemingly offers much better value for not a huge amount of money more. Quad HD? Check. 120Hz? Check. Gorilla Glass Victus? Check. A premium glass back? Check. Stronger camera setup? Check. All of the main upgrades are covered, but there are a ton more as well. It’s a no-brainer how much better the Note 20 Ultra is than the regular Note 20, especially if you’re only spending $150 more to get so much more value.