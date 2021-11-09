Samsung Galaxy Note 20’s One UI 4 beta based on Android 12 goes live

We have some great news for owners of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20: It appears that the Korean OEM has opened up the One UI 4.0 beta for the 2020’s Note family of devices. One UI 4.0 is Samsung’s take on Android 12 and it features a number of UI/UX enhancements, such as the wallpaper-based color theming. The One UI 4.0 beta program is already available for the Galaxy S21, Galaxy Z Flip 3, and Galaxy Z Fold 3 in Korea, the United States, and other regions. Most recently, Samsung added last year’s Galaxy S20 series to the beta initiative. And now, the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra have made it to the list.

According to several user reports, Samsung has begun rolling out the Android 12-based beta for the Galaxy Note 20 lineup in the United Kingdom. Those who registered for the beta program are getting software version N98xxXXU3ZUK1 as the first beta build. It comes with the Android security patches for November 2021. However, the bootloader version remained unchanged (v3), which means you can still revert back to an older One UI 3.0 build on top of Android 11 with the same bootloader by manual flashing.

Keep in mind that the One UI 4.0 beta program is just that — a beta program for evaluating Android 12 on the aforementioned devices. While you do get the opportunity to try out the latest firmware release from Samsung, with its revamped UI and host of new features, before it is rolled out to the public, note that this comes with the risk of system instability and broken features. The feedback received through this beta phase will be used to work upon the stable builds.

If you wish to try out the One UI 4.0 beta for yourself, you can participate in the beta rollout from within the Samsung Members app. Do note that participation in the program requires a Samsung account, which you can create by heading over to this website.