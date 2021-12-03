Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series gets third One UI 4 beta with several bug fixes

Samsung is hard at work releasing One UI 4 beta builds based on Android 12 to a bunch of its devices. Over the last few weeks, the company has released two One UI 4 beta builds to the Galaxy Note 20 series. The first beta update included all the new features introduced in Android 12, while the second beta bumped the Android security patch level to December 2021. Samsung has now started rolling out the third beta build for the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra bringing several bug fixes to the devices.

One UI 4 Beta Overview: Hands-on with every feature in Samsung’s Android 12 update!

According to renowned Samsung tipster @FrontTron, the third beta update (software version ZUL1) has started rolling out to the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. The update includes the following bug fixes:

Bugs that have been fixed Fixed the issue of Fingerprint authentication in some apps Fixed the issues that are no effective when choosing the items of Quick panel Fixed data display errors about a volume monitor Fixed the dimming issue about the brightness of the screen after rebooting Fixed the issue of rests when the lockscreen is not resolved quickly Fixed crashes on Galaxy Watch 4 Fixed the issue that battery runs out quickly Improved disconnected operations about USB connection with Windows PC Fixed minor issues



At the moment, we don’t have access to download links for the latest One UI 4 beta update for the Galaxy Note 20 series. In case you have a Galaxy Note 20 and want to give the latest One UI 4 beta a shot, you can register for the beta program in the Samsung Members app. Just tap on the One UI beta banner at the top of the app and tap on the enroll button on the following screen. Wait a few minutes for the app to process your enrollment and then head over to the software update section in the device settings. If the beta build is available for your device, it should show up when you tap on check for updates. Alternatively, you can check out our One UI 4 update tracker to grab the OTA package once it becomes available.