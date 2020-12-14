Samsung is rolling out the One UI 3.0 (Android 11) stable update to the Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Samsung has reportedly started rolling out the new One UI 3.0 for the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. Based on the latest Android 11 update, the company had released the same update for the Galaxy S20 series earlier this month. There was also a list of devices recently posted on the Samsung Members app for users in Egypt, which suggested that the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 UItra would get the stable update in January.

However, SamMobile has reported that Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra users on the AT&T network in the US, have already started receiving the latest update. The update is said to be rolling out for unlocked and locked variants of the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and is expected to include the latest December 2020 security patches. Having a size of 2.5GB, the new update is being denoted by the build number N98xUSQU1CTL2, and it is advised to use a Wi-Fi connection to download the new update. If you haven’t got a notification yet, you can manually check for the update by heading to the phone’s Settings and then heading to Software update.

As of now, Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra users on AT&T are the only ones that are getting the latest update. There is no confirmation from Samsung on a global rollout, so we would have to wait and see if other regions get the new update in the coming days. Considering Samsung sells the Snapdragon variant of the Galaxy Note 20 series in the US, there is a possibility that the Exynos variants will get the update next month.

Samsung had shared an extensive changelog for the new One UI 3.0 update during the rollout of the beta program in September. You can check out the entire changelog over here. Additionally, we also did an early hands-on of the beta version of One UI 3.0 on a Galaxy S20, which you can read here.