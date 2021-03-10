Samsung Galaxy Note 9 users can now experience One UI 3.1 on Android 11 with this ROM port

Samsung rolled out One UI 3.0 based on Android 11 for the Galaxy Note 10 Lite earlier this year in January. With the Galaxy S21 series launch, Samsung released One UI 3.1 with more new features and the software eventually landed on the Galaxy Note 10 Lite. The phone is powered by the Exynos 9810 processor, a 10nm octa-core SoC from 2018 that also powered the international variant of the Galaxy Note 9. Unfortunately, the Galaxy Note 9 is excluded from getting the official Android 11 update from Samsung, although the device is theoretically capable of running it. This prompted XDA Recognized Developer AlexisXDA to port the One UI 3.1-flavored Android 11 firmware to the Galaxy Note 9.

Dubbed as Noble ROM, the Android 11 port is compatible with both the single-SIM (SM-N960F) and dual-SIM (SM-N960FD) versions of the Galaxy Note 9’s global model. The base of the ROM is taken from the Galaxy Note 10 Lite, on top of which the developer added several components from the Galaxy Note 10 Plus’ One UI 3.1 firmware. Best of all, the TWRP-flashable ZIP comes with an integrated AROMA installer, allowing end-users the freedom to customize each and every aspect of the installation.

Here’s a breakdown of what is bundled in this port:

All OneUI 3.1 functions have been ported, nothing is from OneUI 2.5.

Odexed, Hardly Debloated and added some tweaks for best performance and better battery.

Added some tweaks in order to have the best smoothness and general performance!

Make your ROM! OUR aroma allows you to select everything you want to have on your phone in order to improve the user experience!

Disabled RMM Lock.

Google Pay working (Hide it with Magisk).

Secure Folder working.

S21 Wallpapers.

ALT Z Life stuffs ported from A51/A71.

Useful Cards section enabled in Messages Apps.

Improved zoom quality in gallery.

Useful cards tab enabled in messages.

Night mode zoom on camera.

Night mode on hyperlapse.

Enabled Dolby on Game.

Power key in notification panel.

Samsung App Lock.

iOS 14 Emoji’s selectable in aroma.

S10 Multiple Wallpapers (coming soon with a separated zip).

New Good Lock 2021 selectable in aroma.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 XDA Forums

The initial version of the ROM includes Android security patches for March 2021. Since this is an early release, there are some bugs and missing features. For instance, Live Focus in camera doesn’t seem to work. If you’re still interested and want to give the Android 11/One UI 3.1 ROM a shot, head over to the linked thread below to download the ZIP package and follow along with the flashing instructions. Do make sure that your Galaxy Note 9’s bootloader is unlocked and you have TWRP installed.

Download Noble ROM for the Samsung Galaxy Note 9