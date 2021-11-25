The Samsung Galaxy Note series may just be dead after all

Samsung’s Galaxy Note series has been a power-user favorite since its inception, thanks to the S Pen and the other interesting additions that the company did to differentiate the product from its Galaxy S series. But product evolution through the past few years brought the Note series and S series close to each other, to the point that Samsung just gave the S series S Pen support and decided not to release a Note this year. But the door was still not completely shut out for a 2022 Galaxy Note. If a new report emerging from South Korea is to be believed, that door is now being finally shut, and the Galaxy Note line finally killed.

According to a report from ETNews, Samsung has excluded the Galaxy Note series from its annual smartphone product plan for 2022. Further, the report also mentions that production and sale of the last Galaxy Note, i.e. Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra will also be finally halted. While we presume that the production quantities would already have been pretty low since the phones had been out for over fifteen months since their launch, the report mentions that Samsung had still produced 3.2 million units of the Galaxy Note 20 series to meet the demand of Note series enthusiasts. But from 2022, this number will drop down to zero, and there will be no new Galaxy Note.

The main reasoning mentioned behind Samsung’s decision to halt production of the Galaxy Note series is the increased production of foldables, and replacing the Note’s launch and sale windows with that of its foldables. The report also mentions that Samsung shipped 12.7 million and 9.7 million units of the Galaxy Note series in 2019 and 2020 respectively. On the other hand, the company is setting an annual shipment target of 13 million for the Galaxy Z series next year, eclipsing the expectations from the Note lineup. So it does make sense to refocus efforts back into its foldables.

If you’re still holding onto the idea of a Galaxy Note in 2021 or 2022, it’s time to let go. Barring a direct official confirmation from Samsung, the writing had been on the wall for the demise of the Galaxy Note series. The upcoming Galaxy S22 Ultra is expected to not only come with S Pen support like the Galaxy S21 Ultra but also feature a Note-esque flat bottom design and a storage cavity for the S Pen. With S Pen support already integrated into the Galaxy Z Fold 3, there’s little identity left for the Note legacy to carry forward.