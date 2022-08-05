Samsung Android 13 Tracker: Here are all the official One UI 5.0 beta builds to download and install

Software updates can be one of the most important things when it comes to a device. As Android 13 is nearing its stable release, the time is ripe for the smartphone makers to give a new coat of paint to their custom skins. Samsung, being one of the top-tier OEMs, is also busy shaping up the fifth iteration of its One UI software on top of the new version of Android. As is often the case, keeping track of the rollout event of a major update like One UI 5 is a hard job, so we’re here to make things easier for you.

Samsung has yet to announce an official list of eligible Galaxy devices to get the Android 13 update, but it’s expected that current-gen flagships will receive their stable OTAs before the end of the year. The Korean OEM has already kicked off the One UI 5.0 beta program for the Galaxy S22 series, and the company will likely bring a handful of other devices into the beta phase, including older flagships and even some mid-rangers, before the eventual stable release.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

One UI 5.0 Open Beta Hands On: New features for your Samsung Galaxy phone

This article will serve as the central repository of download links for all Samsung devices that have received their official Android 13 updates in the form of One UI 5.0, including both the public beta and the stable builds.

Navigate this article:

List of Samsung phones that have received Android 13

None of the Galaxy devices participated in Google’s Android 13 Developer Preview program. Therefore, we will solely follow Samsung’s nomenclature of build descriptions in the index below for the sake of simplicity.

Samsung conducts its public beta initiative through the Samsung Members app. With time, the OEM might expand the beta program to more regions. Thus, Galaxy device owners are advised to check the beta schedule for their region by opening the app and heading to the “Notices” section. However, rest assured that if you try to sideload the One UI 5.0 build distributed in Germany on your European device from another region, you should still be able to use your phone in your respective European language, as it’s essentially a unified EUX build.

Here are the devices that have received at least one Android 13 build with One UI 5.0 to date. Note that the devices are sorted alphabetically according to their retail name.

Samsung Galaxy S22 (r0s/r0q) — Added on 08/05/2022 Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus (g0s/g0q) — Added on 08/05/2022 Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (b0s/b0q) — Added on 08/05/2022

You can find download links for the One UI 5.0 public beta and stable releases below. These builds are first sorted by device names, and then according to their regions/SoC variants and the release chronology.

Notably, you can’t cross-flash a firmware that is intended for a Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC-based Samsung Galaxy model (e.g. the USA variant) on its Exynos-powered counterpart (e.g. the European variant) or vice-versa.

1. Samsung Galaxy S22 (r0s/r0q)

Sr. No. Channel, Build Number, and Region Recovery ROM Odin ROM Added On/Status Last Updated Germany For SM-S901B 1.1 One UI 5.0 Beta 1 (ZVH4) AVG6 to ZVH4 (captured by XDA Member MathiTV) – August 5, 2022 South Korea For SM-S901N 1.1 One UI 5.0 Beta 1 (ZVH4) AVG6 to ZVH4 – August 5, 2022

2. Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus (g0s/g0q)

Sr. No. Channel, Build Number, and Region Recovery ROM Odin ROM Added On/Status Last Updated Germany For SM-S906B 1.1 One UI 5.0 Beta 1 (ZVH4) AVG6 to ZVH4 – August 5, 2022 South Korea For SM-S906N 1.1 One UI 5.0 Beta 1 (ZVH4) AVG6 to ZVH4 – August 5, 2022

3. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (b0s/b0q)

Sr. No. Channel, Build Number, and Region Recovery ROM Odin ROM Added On/Status Last Updated Germany For SM-S908B 1.1 One UI 5.0 Beta 1 (ZVH4) AVG6 to ZVH4 (captured by XDA Member JeyKul) – August 5, 2022 South Korea For SM-S908N 1.1 One UI 5.0 Beta 1 (ZVH4) AVG6 to ZVH4 – August 5, 2022

Flashing Instructions for One UI 5.0

We have a dedicated flashing guide for Samsung Galaxy users so that they can easily sideload OTA packages or install the official One UI firmware from scratch. Take a look at the following tutorial — especially the Sideloading through recovery section — to get a clear idea of how to install the One UI 5.0 OTA ZIP files.

How to update your Samsung Galaxy smartphone and install official firmware

In case you want to revert back to the stable channel, you need to download the non-beta firmware for your model and perform a clean flash using Odin. The concept of a downgrade ROM isn’t applicable here.

Note that the above is more of a generic set of flashing instructions that should generally be applicable to any Samsung Galaxy device out there. However, there is a possibility that there is a variation that is unique to your device (such as a carrier model), so we strongly advise visiting your device forums for device-specific instructions.