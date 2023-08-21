Android 14 is inching closer to its final stable release, and Samsung seems quite interested in getting its own version out to its customers as soon as possible after that. The Korean OEM's hard at work adapting the latest iteration of everybody's favorite mobile OS for its own devices in the form of One UI 6.0. Here is everything you need to do to keep track of the company's beta program and install it on your device.

For the uninitiated, Samsung kicked off its Android 14-based One UI 6.0 beta initiative with the Galaxy S23 series. Despite the fact that we have yet to come across an official roadmap for the beta program, the company will likely bring in a handful of other devices into the pre-release testing phase, including older flagships and even some mid-rangers, before the eventual stable release.

This article will serve as the central repository of download links for all Samsung devices that have received their official Android 14 updates in the form of One UI 6.0, including both the public beta and the stable builds (once they are ready). In the meantime, if you're interested in what some of the changes are and how it looks on a Galaxy S23 Ultra, then be sure to check out our One UI 6 Open Beta hands-on.

List of Samsung phones that have received Android 14

Here are the devices that have received at least one Android 14 build with One UI 6.0 to date. Note that the devices are sorted alphabetically according to their retail name.

Samsung Galaxy S23 (dm1q) — Added on August 11, 2023 Samsung Galaxy S23+ (dm2q) — Added on August 11, 2023 Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (dm3q) — Added on August 11, 2023

Keep in mind that the One UI 6 public beta, like any other beta program from the company, including the One UI Watch 5 beta for its smartwatches, is being conducted through the Samsung Members app. As an end user, you just need to make sure the Samsung Members app is installed on the target device, and you have an account set up. The beta schedule corresponding to your region should be found under the "Notices" section. After successful enrollment, wait for the OTA to push to your device.

Having said that, it is possible to manually sideload the beta update package on a different regional variant other than the intended one - provided the underlying hardware configurations are identical. For example, if you try to sideload the One UI 6.0 build for Galaxy S23 distributed in Germany on your European device from another region, you should still be able to use your phone in your respective European language, as it's essentially a unified EUX build.

As a matter of fact, Samsung didn't participate in Google’s Android 14 Beta program for OEMs. Therefore, we will solely follow Samsung’s nomenclature of build descriptions in the index below for the sake of simplicity.

You can find download links for the One UI 6.0 public beta releases below. These builds are first sorted by device names, and then according to their regions/SoC variants and the release chronology.

Notably, you can’t cross-flash a firmware that is intended for a Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC-based Samsung Galaxy model (e.g. the USA variant) on its Exynos-powered counterpart (e.g. the European variant) or vice-versa.

1. Samsung Galaxy S23 (dm1q)

Sr. No. Channel, Build Number, and Region Recovery ROM Odin ROM Added on/Status last updated Germany (EUX CSC) For SM-S911B 1.1 One UI 6.0 Beta 1 (ZWH8) AWF7 to ZWH8 – August 11, 2023 South Korea For SM-S911N 1.1 One UI 6.0 Beta 1 (ZWH8) AWF7 to ZWH8 – August 11, 2023 1.2 One UI 6.0 Beta 1 hotfix (ZWH8 with baseband BWH8) ZWH8 to ZWH8 with baseband BWH8 – August 15, 2023 USA For SM-S911U (the carrier variant) 1.1 One UI 6.0 Beta 1 (ZWHA) AWFD to ZWHA – August 11, 2023 USA For SM-S911U1 (the unlocked variant) 1.1 One UI 6.0 Beta 1 (ZWH8) AWGH to ZWH8 (captured by XDA forum user yeahme49) – August 11, 2023

2. Samsung Galaxy S23+ (dm2q)

Sr. No. Channel, Build Number, and Region Recovery ROM Odin ROM Added on/Status last updated Germany (EUX CSC) For SM-S916B 1.1 One UI 6.0 Beta 1 (ZWH8) AWF7 to ZWH8 – August 11, 2023 South Korea For SM-S916N 1.1 One UI 6.0 Beta 1 (ZWH8) AWF7 to ZWH8 – August 11, 2023 1.2 One UI 6.0 Beta 1 hotfix (ZWH8 with baseband BWH8) ZWH8 to ZWH8 with baseband BWH8 – August 15, 2023 USA For SM-S916U (the carrier variant) 1.1 One UI 6.0 Beta 1 (ZWHA) AWFD to ZWHA – August 11, 2023 USA For SM-S916U1 (the unlocked variant) 1.1 One UI 6.0 Beta 1 (ZWH8) AWFD to ZWH8 – August 11, 2023

3. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (dm3q)

Sr. No. Channel, Build Number, and Region Recovery ROM Odin ROM Added on/Status last updated Germany (EUX CSC) For SM-S918B 1.1 One UI 6.0 Beta 1 (ZWH8) AWF7 to ZWH8 (captured by XDA forum user zwenchao_1989) – August 11, 2023 South Korea For SM-S918N 1.1 One UI 6.0 Beta 1 (ZWH8) AWF7 to ZWH8 – August 11, 2023 1.2 One UI 6.0 Beta 1 hotfix (ZWH8 with baseband BWH8) ZWH8 to ZWH8 with baseband BWH8 – August 15, 2023 USA For SM-S918U (the carrier variant) 1.1 One UI 6.0 Beta 1 (ZWHA) AWFD to ZWHA (captured by XDA forum user Moshe fasten) – August 11, 2023 USA For SM-S918U1 (the unlocked variant) 1.1 One UI 6.0 Beta 1 (ZWH8) AWFD to ZWH8 (captured by XDA forum user Rydah) – August 11, 2023

How to flash One UI 6.0

We have a dedicated flashing guide for Samsung Galaxy users so that they can easily sideload OTA packages or install the official One UI firmware from scratch. Take a look at the following tutorial — especially the Sideloading through recovery section — to get a clear idea of how to install the One UI 6.0 beta update files.

In case you want to revert back and restore the stable channel software, you need to download the non-beta firmware for your model and perform a clean flash using Odin. Unlike Google Pixel or OnePlus phones, Samsung doesn't provide any downgrade ROM. We, of course, have a helpful guide on how to install the official firmware onto your Samsung Galaxy phone should you want to do so.

Note that the guide is more of a generic set of flashing instructions that should generally be applicable to any Samsung Galaxy device out there. However, there is a possibility that there is a variation that is unique to your device (such as a carrier model), so we strongly advise visiting your device forums for device-specific instructions.

You now know all the ins and outs of Samsung's One UI 6.0 beta program. Make sure to bookmark this page, as we will update it whenever a new One UI 6.0 beta build pops up!