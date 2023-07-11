Samsung is one of the biggest players in the global smartphone market, with a portfolio that includes both budget and high-end flagship offerings. The Galaxy phones are also second to none in the U.S., and they easily rank among the best Android phones you can buy here in 2023. A few of our favorite Samsung Galaxy phones — which usually cost a pretty penny — are heavily discounted right now for Prime Day, making it one of the best times to splurge on that Galaxy flagship you've been eyeing for a while. So let's jump into the list and check out the best Prime Day deals on Samsung Galaxy phones right now.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

If you're looking to buy the best of the best flagship phone right now, then you have to go with the Galaxy S23 Ultra. This particular smartphone has been on top of our best smartphones list for quite some time, and it doesn't seem to budge. There's a lot to like about the Galaxy S23 Ultra, including its large 6.8-inch QHD+ AMOLED display, a versatile camera setup with a 200MP main shooter, a custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy SoC, and an included S Pen, among other things. It's also backed by Samsung's excellent software support, which seals the deal for many.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra, however, can be a bit pricey, which is why it's important to catch the best deals when you can. You can grab a Galaxy S23 Ultra unit for just $950 right now, which is a solid price considering it doesn't get a lot of instant discounts. Also, the fact that you don't have to trade in or lock in with a carrier to get the discounted price makes this an amazing deal. Amazon is also carrying it in all four colors, so you get to pick the one you like without compromising.

Samsung Galaxy S23

If you'd rather use a compact phone instead of a massive slab like the Galaxy S23 Ultra, then Samsung's Galaxy S23 might be the one to get. It's currently on sale for Prime Day, and you can grab one for a starting price of just $600. That makes it one of the most affordable flagships in the U.S. right now. It's also the only high-end compact flagship that's readily available to buy in the U.S., as its competition, the Zenfone 10, still doesn't have an availability date or a price.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 may not look like a significant improvement over its predecessor, but it's a worthwhile upgrade that brings a slew of meaningful changes. It's powered by the same powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chipset as its siblings, and it's also slated to receive four major Android OS updates and up to years of security patches. It's powerful enough to get you through all your day-to-day workloads and has a compact form factor for a comfortable user experience.

Samsung Galaxy S23+

What if you don't want to buy a phone that's as big and bulky as the Galaxy S23 Ultra or something as petite as the Galaxy S23? Well, you'll find what you're looking for in Samsung's Galaxy S23+. It slots between Samsung's top-tier Ultra model and the compact Galaxy S23 to deliver a reliable smartphone experience for most users. It's a beautiful phone that features a large 6.6-inch AMOLED panel and a versatile triple camera setup at the back. It's powered by the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chip as the Ultra model, and you also get 8GB of RAM and UFS 4.0 storage.

You can buy the Galaxy S23+ for just $870 from Amazon, which is a pretty good price for everything it brings to the table. The 512GB variant of the phone is also discounted right now, and you can pick between Cream, Green, Lavender, and Phantom Black colors. We're hearing rumors about Samsung discontinuing the Plus model next year, so you might want to grab this one if you don't want to be stuck with a dainty Galaxy S23 or a behemoth like the Galaxy S23 Ultra. We don't expect to see any more discounts on this model, considering it might be the last one of its kind, so don't sleep on this deal if you've been eyeing one.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 5 is also right around the corner as the company gears up for its Unpacked event, but you simply can't say no to a great deal that can save you over $150 on Samsung's current-gen clamshell foldable. This might be the last sale we may ever see for the Galaxy Z Flip 4 before it's replaced by its successor, so don't sleep on this one. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 has a few rivals now, but it remains a great entry-foldable for those who want to dip their toes in the world of foldables.

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is one of the most compact phones out there that fits in small pockets and handbags. It's also among the coolest-looking phones that are sure to turn some heads. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 also packs powerful hardware, allowing it to go toe-to-toe with many other flagships. Samsung has also improved the cameras on its foldables over the years, and this one definitely capable of producing some great shots. It's also a lot of fun to shoot photos and videos with the Galaxy Z Flip 4, as you can just rest on a surface for steady captures. You can grab the 256GB variant of this phone for as little as $900 right now, provided you catch the deal before it's gone forever.

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G

The Galaxy A54 5G is a fantastic phone for those who are just looking for a reliable smartphone that goes relatively easier on the wallet. It improves a lot upon the already excellent Galaxy A53 to become one of the best mid-range phones in the U.S. The Galaxy A54 5G is already among the most affordable phones on the market, but the Prime Day discount makes it even cheaper. That's right, you can grab the Galaxy A54 5G for just $350 right now, making it an absolute no-brainer for those who are shopping for a phone on a tight budget.

As we mentioned in our Galaxy A54 5G review, this handset is a cut above the rest in the mid-range segment. It's a well-designed phone that features a beautiful 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen with support for up to 120Hz refresh rate. It uses Samsung's in-house Exynos chip to deliver reliable performance, and it also packs a massive 5,000mAh battery for all-day battery life. The fact that you can save $100 on an already well-priced smartphone make this an unmissable deal during this year's Prime Day sale.

Samsung's Galaxy flagships are usually on top of our list of the best phones to buy. They're all worth considering even at their full prices, so being able to save money on your purchase during the Prime Day sale makes them even better. So don't miss out on these splurge-worthy deals and consider upgrading to one of the latest flagships during Prime Day.