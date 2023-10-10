Samsung's Galaxy lineup offers a full ecosystem of all kinds of products, and new ones are added consistently throughout the year. Recently, we got a new Samsung Galaxy FE portfolio of midrange smartphones and tablets. But the best time to save big on Samsung Galaxy devices is usually during a sales event, like Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days. During this sale, some of Samsung's newest Galaxy products are seeing massive discounts. In fact, the company's new folding phones are at their lowest prices ever just a few months after their initial launch. We've rounded up the absolute best Prime Day deals for Galaxy devices below, and they're some of the best deals on smartphones and tablets out there.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

We reviewed the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 this year, and it's the best big-screen foldable you can buy in 2023. Although it isn't a flashy upgrade from the 2022 model, it brings a few quality-of-life upgrades. For one, it packs a processor upgrade that is bound to boost performance in a noticeable way. More importantly, the Z Fold 5 now features a new type of hinge that eliminates the gap between the two sides of the phone when it's closed.

With this smartphone, you get to carry a smartphone and your tablet in your pocket, all with just one device. There's a narrow screen you can use when closed and a giant inner screen when you unfold it. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is a great folding phone for people who want mobile productivity and media consumption, and it's available for just $1,350 (25% off) for Prime Big Deal Days.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Great big-screen foldable $1350 $1800 Save $450 Our favorite big-screen folding phone is at its lowest price ever during Prime Day, and it's a great buy. $1350 at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

If compact foldables are more your style, you can still save big on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5. Essentially, it's a traditional slab smartphone that can fold in half to become ultra-compact. It saves pocket space, fits nicely in a bag or purse, and makes your smartphone easier to hold. When you want to do something quick on your phone without opening up the display, you can use the cover screen. It features vibrant widgets and the ability to respond to notifications from the cover screen.

With a bit of light tinkering, you can even get any app running on the cover screen. There's a person that has wished for a phone that's both small and full-featured, and there's no smartphone that gets closer to that vision than the Z Fold 5. During Prime Day, you can get it for 18% off, which brings the price down to under $1,000.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Excellent compact foldable $920 $1120 Save $200 You can snag the 512GB version of the brand-new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 for $200 off during this great Prime Day deal. $920 at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Foldables aren't for everyone, and that's where the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra comes into the picture. It's a traditional smartphone that packs all the features you'd expect from a 2023 flagship. This smartphone's calling card is the inbuilt S Pen, which lets you jot down notes wherever you are. There's also the impressive camera system that boasts a 200MP sensor and 10x optical zoom. If you're looking for the absolute best from the Samsung Galaxy lineup, you can get the S23 Ultra at its lowest price ever. During Prime Day sales, the S23 Ultra drops to just $950, which is a 21% price cut.

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Samsung's flagship phone $950 $1200 Save $250 Samsung's best smartphone drops to just $950 in this fantastic Prime Day deal, matching the lowest price we've ever seen it. $950 at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G

Not everyone wants to spend a fortune for a smartphone, and the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G is a sneaky budget device. It features a Samsung Exynos processor, a triple-camera system, and a 120Hz display. As such, the Galaxy A54 5G gives you all the essentials you'd want out of a smartphone at a low price. Although it's typical $450 retail price is still a good value, you can get it for a staggering $330 for Prime Big Deal Days. That's the lowest price we've ever seen for this model, and it's a 27% discount.

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Best value Galaxy $330 $450 Save $120 You won't find a budget smartphone under $400 as good as this one. Samsung's Galaxy A54 5G is a stunning 27% off during Prime Day, and it's an insane value. $330 at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S23

If you want something in the middle of the Galaxy A54 5G and the Galaxy S23 Ultra, you can look to the base-model Samsung Galaxy S23. It cuts out some of the extra features you don't really need from the Galaxy S23 Ultra, like the inbuilt S-Pen and the 10x zoom lens. However, it still provides complete internal feature parity with the bigger Galaxy S23+ model. As such, if you're looking for a small but powerful Galaxy phone, the Galaxy S23 will not disappoint. It's available for just $650 during Prime Big Deal Days, and it's the lowest price we've ever seen for this model.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Good midsize phone $650 $800 Save $150 Samsung's standard Galaxy S23 is a great midsize smartphone with a full feature set. It's $150 off in this impressive Prime Day deal, for a limited time. $650 at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+

Samsung recently unveiled the new Galaxy Tab S9 lineup, which features some slight upgrades over the Galaxy Tab S8 series. However, more features are the same than are different, and that's good news for people looking to grab a new Galaxy Tab device. You can snag the bigger size of the Galaxy Tab S8+ on Prime Day for just $650. That is a lot of money to spend on a last-generation model, so you might want to consider paying extra for the newer series. But it's still the lowest price we've ever seen for this model, and it's 19% off the original price.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ Affordable Galaxy tablet $630 $900 Save $270 Samsung unveiled a newer Galaxy Tab S9+ this year, but there's still a lot to love about the Galaxy Tab S8+. It's available for 30% off during Prime Day, so it's a great way to save while getting a good Galaxy Tab device. $630 at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2

There are plenty of great deals on truly-wireless earbuds in 2023, but the best option for people in the Galaxy ecosystem will be in the Galaxy Buds lineup. The Galaxy Buds 2 are the base-model earbuds from Samsung, and they do everything you need for everyday use. Although they can be expensive at times, Prime Day deals bring the price down to $100, which is a 33% discount. It's a good deal, but it's far from the lowest price we've seen for the Galaxy Buds 2. However, if the time is right to buy a new pair of wireless earbuds, you'll save $50 by buying on Prime Day.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Great wireless earbuds $100 $150 Save $50 Samsung's standard truly-wireless earbuds are a cool 33% off in this great Prime Day deal. $100 at Amazon

Our favorite Samsung Galaxy deals you can grab on Prime Day

Though there are a lot of ways to save on Samsung Galaxy products during the Prime Big Deal Days sale, and you can't go wrong with any one of these deals. But some are better than others, and we particularly love the price cuts to Samsung's foldables. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is our favorite foldable to come out this year, and it's available at its lowest price ever for Prime Day. If you're looking for a traditional smartphone, the budget Samsung Galaxy A54 5G and the midrange Samsung Galaxy S23 can both be had at their lowest prices ever. To fill out your Galaxy ecosystem, you can even grab a Galaxy Tab or a pair of Galaxy Buds at a sweet discount.