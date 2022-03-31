Samsung will sell replacement parts for Galaxy phones and tablets

Tech companies love to tout how their products are more friendly to the environment, but it often amounts to little more than marketing. For example, while Apple uses smaller boxes and more recycled materials in its newer products, the company has also fought against right-to-repair legislation that could extend the life of older iPhones and Mac computers and keep them out of landfills. Samsung is now taking another small step towards sustainability, with the promise to sell replacement parts for repair to anyone.

Repair shops can already purchase replacement components for Samsung’s phones and tablets, but starting “this summer,” Samsung says anyone will be able to purchase the parts for self-repairs. The program will start with the Galaxy S20 and S21 lineup, as well as the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus. Samsung will sell display assemblies with integrated batteries, back glass panels, and charging ports, and you’ll be able to return used parts to Samsung to recycle.

The company said in a press release, “Samsung consumers will get access to genuine device parts, repair tools, and intuitive, visual, step-by-step repair guides.” Samsung is partnering with iFixit to create the repair guides, which seems to be a growing trend with electronics manufacturers — Valve recently worked with iFixit to sell parts and create repair guides for the Steam Deck console.

Samsung says it plans to extend parts availability to more devices. The new Galaxy S22 series is notably missing from the current list, and the inclusion of only one Galaxy Tab model is a bit strange. Still, assuming Samsung follows through with its plans (and the replacement parts aren’t overpriced), it’s a great move to keep functioning phones and tablets out of landfills.

iFixit already has repair guides available for the Galaxy S21 Ultra and Galaxy S21 Plus, and the rest of the guides will be available “in the coming weeks.”

Source: Samsung, iFixit