I've been using the Samsung Galaxy Ring for over two weeks now, and the Watch 7 for longer than that. But I really wanted to review these products together because in that time, the product I've really fallen in love with is Samsung Health.

It's really good, reporting stress and energy levels and providing insightful ways for me to impact them. Launching the app brings you to a useful dashboard that lets you easily dive deeper into your metrics, and it looks great on a big screen like the one on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Related Galaxy Z Fold 6 review: Other Folds are thinner with better cameras, but Samsung's Fold is most polished The Fold 6 feels like the final evolution of Samsung's original 2019 foldable vision: the hardware is refined and polished, but still playing it safe

The only problem with reviewing the two products together is that I really only like the Galaxy Watch 7. It's my new favorite smartwatch for Android phones, with its sleek design and the Samsung Health backend that I've grown to enjoy so much.

As for the Galaxy Ring, it started showing wear after just a week of usage, and it doesn't do anything that the Watch doesn't do. Wearing both at once extends the battery life of the Ring, and for a device that gets a week of battery life, that's not particularly useful. It's a nice health monitor for people that simply don't want a smartwatch, but that's it.

Samsung Galaxy Ring Pros Health tracking without a smartwatch Relatively comfortable Samsung Health is a great platform Cons Scratches easily Does less than a smartwatch It's pricey $400 at Samsung $400 at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 Pros Comfortable and stylish Relatively affordable Samsung Health is a great platform Cons Some features exclusive to Samsung phones Wear OS is still rough in some areas $300 at Samsung $300 at Amazon $300 at Best Buy



Samsung Galaxy Ring and Watch 7 pricing and availability

The Samsung Galaxy Ring is available now for $399.99 in Titanium Silver, Titanium Gold, and Titanium Black. Ordering is a little tricky, since you'll want to know your size. For that, Samsung has a sizing kit that it will send to you, which comes with an array of plastic rings. You pick the one you want and order that one. The sizing kit is free as long as you keep your commitment to buy a Galaxy Ring.

Samsung Galaxy Ring specs Heart rate monitor Yes Notification support No Battery life 6 days for size 5-11, 7 days for size 12-13 Integrations Samsung Health Sensors NTC-Temperature Sensor, accelerometer Water Resistance 10ATM, IP68 Ring sizing 5-13 Color Titanium Silver Expand

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 will run you $299.99 or $329.99 for the 40mm or 44mm models, respectively, with a $50 premium if you want 4G LTE connectivity. The smaller one comes in green and cream, while the larger one comes in green and silver. On a side note, I'd love to be in the room to see how these guys decide which colors are best for which sizes.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 specs Battery Life 300mAh, 425mAh Operating System Wear OS 5 powered by Samsung Case size 40mm, 44mm Colors Green, Silver, Cream Display 1.3-inch (33.3 mm) 432x432 Super AMOLED, Full Color Always On Display, 1.5-inch (37.3 mm) 480x480 Super AMOLED, Full Color Always On Display CPU Exynos W1000 (5 Core, 3nm) RAM 2GB Storage 32GB Connectivity LTE, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 2.4+5GHz, NFC, GPS(L1+L5)/Glonass/Beidou/Galileo Price $299 Dimensions 40.4 x 40.4 x 9.7 mm, 44.4 x 44.4 x 9.7 mm Weight 28.8g (40mm), 33.8g (44mm) Expand

Samsung Galaxy Ring

It's a tough sell

Out of everything announced at Unpacked, I was most excited for the Galaxy Ring. It's a health sensor that's not a watch, essentially, which makes it more comfortable to wear.

I wouldn't spend my own money on this product. Firstly, it's a complete subset of features that you'd get from the Galaxy Watch 7 or Galaxy Watch Ultra. It tracks things like your heart rate, sleep, walking, and running, but it's not going beyond that. Again, think of it as a health monitor, not a fitness monitor.

Wear and tear

Close

My biggest issue with it is that after just two weeks, this thing is banged up, and I don't even know why. There are visible areas where you can see scratches; it looks like I've been wearing it for months, if not years. And this is after just two weeks.

It's also not as comfortable as I imagined. Samsung recommended wearing it on my index finger, so that's what I did, and I realized that I really don't like wearing a ring on that finger. It feels a bit silly to say this, but that's one of my more important fingers.

The reason for this is because you can use gestures to control things like taking a picture on your phone. If you don't care about that, you can use any finger. But remember, your sizing decision is permanent.

I have to wonder what the upgrade cycle is on these. If this product is so banged up after just weeks, what does it look like after six months, a year, or two years?

Battery life