Samsung rolled out the first stable build of One UI 5 for its flagship Galaxy S22 series towards the end of last month. Exynos variants of the older Galaxy S21 series received the stable Android 13 update earlier today. Now, Samsung is rolling it out to the Galaxy S20 series and Galaxy Note 20 series.

The One UI 5 update for the Galaxy S20 series (firmware version G98xBXXUFGVJE) and Galaxy Note 20 series (firmware version N98xxXXU5GVJE) is rolling out to the Exynos variants in Switzerland and Germany. Although Samsung hasn't announced the rollout officially, reports on our forums suggest that the update has already started reaching users. The update includes the Android security patches for October 2022, along with all the new features included in the stable One UI 5 release for the Galaxy S22 series.

In case you missed our previous coverage, here's a quick overview of the new features in One UI 5:

Stackable widget support

Better Samsung Privacy hub

New notifications UI

Recognize text anywhere with OCR

New multitasking gestures

Pro Mode camera helpers

Better accessbility options

Note-taking during calls

The update should also bring a new Maintenance Mode to the devices to help users hide their personal data from service technicians during repairs. In addition, it should include a new Bixby feature that will help users answer calls with text, a new Modes feature, video wallpaper support on the lockscreen, and more. You can learn about the new features by heading to our hands-on preview of the first One UI 5 beta and Samsung's overview of some of the most noteworthy changes.

While the stable One UI 5 update is currently limited to the Exynos variants of the Galaxy S20 series and Galaxy Note 20 series in a few European regions, we expect Samsung to expand the rollout in the coming days. The Snapdragon variants and carrier-locked models in the U.S. should receive the update in the coming weeks. If you have received the update on your device, share your initial impressions in the comments section below.

Source: XDA forums