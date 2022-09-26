Android 13 custom ROMs are now available for the ancient Galaxy S III and Galaxy Note II

Even though it’s been over a month since Google rolled out Android 13 on the stable channel, the update is officially only available on a handful of phones. But since the company has also uploaded the Android 13 source code to AOSP, the aftermarket development community has released custom ROMs based on Android 13 for quite a few devices. Earlier this month, developers on our forums released Android 13 custom ROMs for the Galaxy S7, Galaxy S8, and Galaxy Note 8. The ancient Galaxy S III and Galaxy Note II are now getting the same treatment.

XDA Recognized developer html6405, who released an Android 12 custom ROM for the Galaxy S III earlier this year, is back with an unofficial build of LineageOS 20 based on Android 13 for the 2012 flagship. In addition, the developer has released a similar build for the iconic Galaxy Note II. If you’re still rocking one of these devices, you can now try out Android 13 by downloading the unofficial LineageOS 20 release from the links provided below and following the instructions in the post to install the ROM.

Unofficial LineageOS 20 based on Android 13: Samsung Galaxy S III || Samsung Galaxy Note II

Note that the unofficial LineageOS 20 builds for the Galaxy S III and Galaxy Note II are early alpha releases, so you might encounter some issues. The developer notes that a few features, like NFC, Bluetooth audio in phone calls, network monitoring, and SD cards, don’t work on the current builds. However, most other features should work as expected.

XDA Forums: Samsung Galaxy S III || Samsung Galaxy Note II

Custom ROMs like these are a great way to give your old phone a new lease on life. If you have an old Android phone lying around that hasn’t received an update in years, be sure to check out our roundup of the Android 13 custom ROMs currently available on our forums.